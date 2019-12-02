{{featured_button_text}}
Republicans set to pick Indiana House speaker successor

Speaker of the House Brian Bosma, R-Indianapolis, speaks Nov. 21, 2017, to legislators at the Statehouse, in Indianapolis. 

 Darron Cummings, Associated Press photo, file

INDIANAPOLIS — Republican legislators are deciding their pick as the next leader of the Indiana House.

The private vote Monday among House Republicans comes after longtime House Speaker Brian Bosma announced two weeks ago that he would retire after the 2020 legislative session.

Keep reading for FREE!
Enjoy more articles by signing up or logging in. No credit card required.
Log in Sign up

Bosma says he’ll work with the successor during the upcoming session and that person will take over GOP caucus leadership heading into the November 2020 election when all 100 House seats will be on the ballot.

Rep. Todd Huston of Fishers is considered a top candidate to replace Bosma. Huston was first elected to the Legislature in 2012 and led the House budget-writing committee this past year. He previously was chief of staff for Republican former state schools superintendent Tony Bennett.

Get Government & Politics updates in your inbox!

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.
1
0
0
0
0

The AP is one of the largest and most trusted sources of independent newsgathering, supplying a steady stream of news to its members, international subscribers and commercial customers.