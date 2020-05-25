Republicans square off in Porter County District 1 Commissioner race

Republicans Fred Martin and Harvey Nix are seeking the Republican nomination for Porter County commission in District 1, which covers the southern third of the county.
Martin has served as director of EMS education and development at Porter Memorial Hospital, deputy director of the Porter County Emergency Management Agency and president of the Kouts Economic Development Board. He now serves on the Porter County Storm Water Advisory Board.
Nix worked for the Porter County Soil and Water Conservation District for 35 years. He was on the Porter County Drainage Board for eight years, until it was replaced by the Storm Water Management Board.
Martin said his first priority is development of a greater educated workforce, including skilled labor, while evaluating ways to attract those who work from home to relocate to Porter County.
“The current COVID-19 pandemic has shown the importance of evaluating the effectiveness of our digital infrastructure,” he said.
Traditional infrastructure remains important.
“Talking with citizens throughout Porter County, the one recurring concern that I have heard is the need for improved drainage,” Martin said. “We also need to continue to maintain county roads and buildings. Digital infrastructure will become more important and relevant in the near future.”
“I believe working remotely will become more commonplace in our society, and we need to plan how to attract people who work remotely to Porter County,” Martin said.
One of Nix’s priorities is to work on is some of the regulations dealing with stormwater requirements on certain projects. The other is seeking to establish a county emergency services building on the south end of the county, he said.
