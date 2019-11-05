VALPARAISO —Republicans appeared to capture all but two of the council seats in Tuesday’s election.
Unofficial totals showed Evan Costas and George Douglas leading in the at-large race against Liz Wuerffel and Todd Etzler. D
In the 1st District, Democrat Diana Reed was the leading candidate over Holly Howe and Green Party candidate Sue Brown. Howe was seeking election for the first time after being appointed to an unexpired term in the summer.
The other Democrat to win, Bob Cotton, was reelected over Tom Krueger in the 2nd District. Cotton called the win a thunderous endorsement of what he’s tried to do.
“I’m thrilled by what the voters in Valparaiso recognize is my sincere interest in a community that is inclusive and accessible, that government is fair and balanced and reflects the process of the tenets of our divided form of government.”
He said he hopes to help shape Valparaiso into a community that leads the area, the state and even the world.
In the 3rd District, Casey Schmidt was winning over challenger Drew Wenger.
One of several first time candidates, Republican Jack Pupillo was beating Angela Crossin for the 4th District seat.
And, in the 5th District, Peter Anderson, another first-time candidate, topped Democrat Gilles Charriere.