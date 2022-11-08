Republicans take lead in key Porter County races

VALPARAISO — Porter County vote totals seesawed between Republicans and Democrats Tuesday night, with GOP candidates taking the lead in key races as the vote count increased.

In the County Commissioner District 2 race, Republican Barb Regnitz led Democrat Julie Giorgi. The winner will succeed two-term Porter County Commissioner Jeff Good.

Although the commissioner must live in District 2, it’s an at-large race appearing on all ballots in the county.

Good, the current Board of Commissioners president, helped lead a major construction effort to refurbish several county buildings, including the old jail at 157 Franklin St., which the county repurchased to house the prosecutor’s office and 911 dispatch services. The county also created a stormwater management department during his tenure.

County Council District 1

Republican Ronald “Red” Stone led Democrat Becky Mateja Lombardini in this County Council race.

The incumbent, Democrat Erik Wagner, lost in the primary election after replacing the late Bob Poparad early this year.

Stone has served on the Duneland School Board for four terms.

County Council District 3

Incumbent Greg Simms, a Democrat, led Republican Holly Lafferty Howe in this council race.

Simms, a government teacher, previously served one year as state representative. In his current term, he has organized a suicide awareness and prevention task force after hearing County Coroner Cyndi Dykes’ report last year on the high number of suicides in the county.

County Auditor

Republican Karen Martin led current Chief Deputy Auditor Toni Downing, a Democrat in this race.

Martin is no stranger to county government. She served two terms as county clerk and two terms on the council, including a stint as president. She also has served as president of the Plan Commission.

As clerk, Martin helped oversee the 2018 election in which it took days to get results. A subsequent investigation of the county’s election put some of the blame on Martin for the failure to get timely results. The Board of Commissioners urged her to resign as clerk and asked the FBI to investigate the election process.

Incumbent Vicki Urbanik, considered one of the best auditors in the state, is leaving office because of term limits. Downing has been Urbanik’s chief deputy all eight years.

County Assessor

Republican Sue “Suzette” Neff led Democrat Valeri Wasemann in the race to succeed incumbent Jon Snyder.

Neff served on the Tri-Creek School Board for 14 years, including five as president. For eight years, she was appointed by the Indiana School Boards Association to represent the state in Washington on its Federal Relations Network committee.

Her top priority is to work with legislators to increase the income cap and assessed value cap for “over 65” exemptions to ensure that seniors on a fixed income qualify.

County Coroner

Republican Cyndi Dykes had a strong lead over Democrat Jeffrey Reyer early Tuesday night.

Dykes said she has already saved the county money on death investigations, improved the turnaround time for toxicology results and brought in additional funding and qualified staff. She negotiated a contract for autopsies that charges a flat fee per month rather than per autopsy. As the number of autopsies required increases, the flat fee is subject to increase as well.

County Recorder

Democrat Erik Wagner, who lost the primary election for Porter County Council District 1 in the primary, appeared poised to lose to Republican incumbent Chuck Harris.

Harris has led the effort to digitize county records dating back to the county’s founding in 1836. Wagner said he also wanted to make sure this preservation of the county’s oldest records would happen.