HIGHLAND — Voters delivered a major jolt to the Town Council by electing Republicans to replace the three Democrats they challenged.
With three seats now under their control, the Republicans will run the council for the first time since 2007.
In the 3rd Ward, Republican Mark Schocke handily defeated Democrat Martin Del Rio in a race to replace the retiring Dan Vassar.
"This is a lot of hard work coming to fruition," Schocke said, noting that the Republicans campaigned online as well as door to door.
"Social media probably brought us this win."
Schocke said the first order of business for the new board will be video recording and broadcasting every council business meeting.
Schocke added that rules need to be changed so that council members who consistently miss meetings do not get paid.
In the 4th Ward, Republican challenger Tom Black ousted current Council President Steve Wagner.
"The first priority is going to be transparency," he said.
Black said he also wants to tackle problems in the downtown, especially the vacant Town Theatre lot and surrounding block.
"Congratulations to our opponents for running such a good race," he added.
The 5th ward also has a changing of the guard as Republican challenger Roger Sheeman beat Democrat incumbent Konnie Kuiper.
"This was sort of a wave election," said Sheeman, who is also chairman of the Highland Republican Party.
Sheeman wants council transparency, including posting meeting agendas online.
He added that the Redevelopment Commission, currently consisting of four town board members, needs to be re-staffed with residents.
One councilman should be a member, along with bankers, realtors and a member of the Chamber of Commerce, he said.
Returning to the council are the two unopposed incumbents: Bernie Zemen, D-1st; and Mark Herak, D-2nd.
Also returning for another term is Clerk-Treasurer Michael Griffin, who ran unopposed.