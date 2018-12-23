CHESTERTON — John Nekus told members of the Plan Commission his proposed residential development would be built "in harmony with the character of the neighborhood around it."
Potential neighbors of the proposed Duneland Prairie Residents development didn't agree.
Nekus was seeking approval for a planned unit development off South Calumet Avenue adjacent to the post office.
Nekus said he has owned the property for 20 years and the current zoning allows business development. He, however, believes that wouldn't be appropriate for the land.
Instead Nekus said the proposed development would include 31 paired patio homes and three single-family homes targeted for "professional empty nesters." The one-story and two-story owner-occupied homes would range from 1,700 square feet to 2,800 square feet and cost between $220,000 to $320,000 for base models.
Several residents in neighboring Westchester South development spoke against Nekus' proposal.
Jim Jeselnik, who once owned the property, told commission members the proposal was not consistent with the town's master plan. He said he had issues with the ingress and egress, reducing the width of the roads, number of variances required, density, traffic and noise.
Commission member Jeff Trout, who also had ownership in the property at one time, blamed Jeselnik for some of the current problems and creating a problem with the access to the property by the way the parcel was divided, developed and then sold.
The 11.8 acres was once a part of a larger parcel. The majority of the parcel was developed several years ago into a business park on Venturi Drive.
Several neighbors agreed with Jeselnik's concerns.
Bill Bowen said the small lots would allow the developer to "cram as much as he can in there."
Jason Witherspoon told commission members he was concerned with the density and potential flood it could bring to neighbors.
"I hear your concerns, I understand it," Nekus said. "This is a heck of a lot better than some sort of auto repair, commercial business in there."
The commission delayed action on the development, saying additional information was needed.