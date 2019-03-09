VALPARAISO — The city is offering a free City Government Academy to provide an opportunity for residents to learn how municpal government works.
"We introduced the academy last fall and had such a positive response that we’re offering it again,” said Maggie Clifton, director of community engagement.
The spring session of the academy will run from April 10 to May 22, meeting on Wednesday evenings.
"The goal of the City Government Academy is to get more citizens involved as we share the behind-the-scenes details of how decisions are made, how dollars are allocated, and how services are delivered each day," Clifton said.
"We had a waiting list of people who wanted to participate in the academy last fall, so we’ve expanded the availability to include up to 35 this session. We will contact those on the waiting list first," she said.
To learn more about the academy or to sign up, visit ci.valparaiso.in.us/1635/City-Government-Academy or call Clifton at city hall, 219-462-1161.