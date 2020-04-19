Residents question urgency of West Calumet rezone vote during COVID-19 crisis

"With several members of the East Chicago community recently being diagnosed with COVID-19, this is not an appropriate time for a hearing on a nonessential matter such as this zoning change. We note also that the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected African Americans and Hispanics, who comprise the majority of the population at the USS Lead Superfund Site, which contains the parcel at issue here," the letter states.

In the letter, the group cited Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which limits government function to essential functions. While the order allows government bodies' discretion to define what is essential, the group stated those matters must be within the realm of supporting health, safety and welfare of the public.

"Which appears to be significantly narrower in scope that the purpose of this hearing to consider a change in zoning unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic," the group stated.

After the CAG sent the city that letter, the Commission rescheduled the meeting — originally set for 4:30 p.m. Monday — to May 4, emails show.

The commission also announced the opportunity for residents to participate in the meeting remotely with Zoom video conferencing technology.