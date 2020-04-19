Residents question urgency of West Calumet rezone vote during COVID-19 crisis

EAST CHICAGO — A critical vote rezoning the demolished lead- and arsenic-contaminated West Calumet housing site to make way for a distribution/logistics campus is moving forward.
The meeting is taking place despite the possibility some residents may not attend in person due to COVID-19.
Even as the city's Plan Commission postponed the meeting and offered the option for people to participate with Zoom teleconferencing technology, residents have concerns about the meeting's timing and are questioning the critical nature of the vote.
“We have concerns about the ability of all interested community members to participate, and we believe that the Plan Commission should not rush now to hold a non-emergency-related hearing about a matter that will significantly affect the community for a long time," Mark Templeton, an attorney at the University of Chicago Law School's Abrams Environmental Law Clinic, said Friday.
In an April 15 letter to the commission, the East Chicago Calumet Coalition Community Advisory Group urged the Commission postpone, citing a "large amount" of public interest in the redevelopment of the west section of the USS Lead Superfund site.
For years, residents have tried to get the U.S. EPA to clean the property to a stringent standard so it can return to residential use.
"With several members of the East Chicago community recently being diagnosed with COVID-19, this is not an appropriate time for a hearing on a nonessential matter such as this zoning change. We note also that the coronavirus pandemic has disproportionately affected African Americans and Hispanics, who comprise the majority of the population at the USS Lead Superfund Site, which contains the parcel at issue here," the letter states.
In the letter, the group cited Indiana Governor Eric Holcomb's stay-at-home order, which limits government function to essential functions. While the order allows government bodies' discretion to define what is essential, the group stated those matters must be within the realm of supporting health, safety and welfare of the public.
"Which appears to be significantly narrower in scope that the purpose of this hearing to consider a change in zoning unrelated to the COVID-19 pandemic," the group stated.
After the CAG sent the city that letter, the Commission rescheduled the meeting — originally set for 4:30 p.m. Monday — to May 4, emails show.
The commission also announced the opportunity for residents to participate in the meeting remotely with Zoom video conferencing technology.
Zoom is one of the most popular web-based teleconferencing applications being utilizing by governments and companies during the COVID-19 crisis.
Carla Morgan, city attorney, said the city reviewed state recommendations and began to set up Zoom meeting procedures and accounts right away, but there was not enough time to amend the public notice and make notice deadlines for the April 20th date.
Morgan encouraged residents to submit comments in advance and written comments in they are unable to participate in the Zoom video conference.