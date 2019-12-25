Hoosiers looking to get started on their new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what likely will be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park.
The free, guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy nature, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.
The First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan in Porter County is set to run from 10 to noon.
Visitors should meet at the nature center to be led on a three-dune challenge hike covering 1.5 miles.
At the end, park volunteers will welcome hikers with warm drinks, snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes organization.
Further afield, Potato Creek State Park near South Bend is hosting a two-mile moderate hike with views of the lake starting at 10 a.m. Region time at the nature center.
Snacks will be served at the Peppermint Hill shelter following the hike. Craft stations will be available in the nature center from 12 to 4 p.m. Region time.
At Prophetstown State Park, near Lafayette, there will be a hike through an oak bluff and over groundwater-fed seeps starting at 9 a.m. Region time from the east end parking lot. Hot drinks and cookies will be provided afterward at the visitor center.
First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park
Erik Roe, right, of Highland, snaps a selfie with other visitors on the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman prepares to lead visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors descend Mount Jackson Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors hike up Mount Holden Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman, right, leads visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors return to the Indiana Dunes Nature Center following the 3-dune challenge Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Jackie, left, and Jamie Taves, of Hobart, walk with their dog, Milo, on a trail Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors assemble outside the Indiana Dunes State Park Nature Center Tuesday for the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors help display a banner Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Kristen Neria, left, and Connie Karras, both of Munster, snap a selfie together Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors hike up Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors return to the Indiana Dunes Nature Center following the 3-dune challenge Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman prepares to lead visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana Department of Natural Resources at Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors take in the view at the top of Mount Holden Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors descend Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Visitors led by Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman trek up the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Patrick Daugherty, 10, of Kouts, dashes up the steps on Mount Tom Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
Indiana DNR interpretive naturalist Marie Laudeman, right, snaps a photo of visitors Tuesday during the First Day Hike hosted by the Indiana DNR at the Indiana Dunes State Park in Chesterton.
Kale Wilk, The Times
