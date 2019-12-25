{{featured_button_text}}
First Day Hike

Visitors to Indiana Dunes State Park celebrate the new year on Jan. 1, 2019.

 Kale Wilk, File, The Times

Hoosiers looking to get started on their new year fitness goals, or simply wanting to enjoy what likely will be an unusually warm winter day, can take advantage of "First Day Hikes" Jan. 1 at many of Indiana's state parks and lakes, including Indiana Dunes State Park.

The free, guided hikes are organized by Indiana Department of Natural Resources officials and aimed at encouraging people to enjoy nature, connect with friends and visit state parks year-round.

The First Day Hike at Indiana Dunes State Park along Lake Michigan in Porter County is set to run from 10 to noon.

Visitors should meet at the nature center to be led on a three-dune challenge hike covering 1.5 miles.

At the end, park volunteers will welcome hikers with warm drinks, snacks and a campfire provided by the Friends of the Indiana Dunes organization.

Further afield, Potato Creek State Park near South Bend is hosting a two-mile moderate hike with views of the lake starting at 10 a.m. Region time at the nature center.

Snacks will be served at the Peppermint Hill shelter following the hike. Craft stations will be available in the nature center from 12 to 4 p.m. Region time.

At Prophetstown State Park, near Lafayette, there will be a hike through an oak bluff and over groundwater-fed seeps starting at 9 a.m. Region time from the east end parking lot. Hot drinks and cookies will be provided afterward at the visitor center.

A full list of First Day Hikes and other state park programs is available online at: in.gov/dnr/parklake/2420.htm.

