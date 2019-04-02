INDIANAPOLIS — Women and men whose intimate images are posted online, or otherwise shared without their consent, as a form of revenge or harassment, soon will be able to seek civil damages from any person distributing the photos.
The Indiana House voted 97-0 Monday to advance Senate Enrolled Act 192 to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who is expected to sign it into law.
The measure, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, previously passed the Senate, 47-1.
Under the plan, a revenge porn victim is authorized to sue a person who creates or obtains an intimate image that the person knows or should know was intended to remain private, acquires such an image through false pretenses or via computer hacking.
The perpetrator also would have to disclose the image with the intent to harass, intimidate, threaten, coerce, embarrass, profit at the expense of, or cause physical injury or emotional distress to the subject of the image, who must be identifiable and not have consented to the release of the photograph to a third-party.
An intimate image is defined in the measure as a photograph, digital image or video of a person engaged in penetrative sexual relations or displaying uncovered buttocks, genitals or female breasts.
"We know in today's society this has become a big problem that we all know has to be addressed, and this is one tool in the tool chest to hopefully stop some of these problems that are occurring in our society," said state Rep. Sharon Negele, R-Attica, the House sponsor.
The legislation authorizes a civil penalty of up to $10,000, or an amount equal to the economic and non-economic damages caused by disclosure of the images, whichever is greater.
Perpetrators also would be subject to unlimited punitive damages.
"As technology changes and camera phones increase, it is necessary to update our laws to reflect our modern society," Bohacek said.
"I believe this bill would have the necessary measures to help protect victims as well as deter others from releasing these vengeful images."
Separately, Senate Bill 243 making the distribution of revenge porn a misdemeanor crime, or a felony for a repeat offense, is set for a House vote later this week. It passed the Senate, 48-1, in February.