INDIANAPOLIS — A new state law should give Hoosiers pause when considering whether to post intimate images online, or otherwise share them without the subject's consent, as a form of revenge or harassment.
Gov. Eric Holcomb has signed Senate Enrolled Act 192, sponsored by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, authorizing victims of "revenge porn" to seek civil damages from any person distributing the photos.
The law sets a civil penalty of up to $10,000, or an amount equal to the economic and non-economic damages caused by disclosure of the images, whichever is greater.
Perpetrators also are subject to unlimited punitive damages.
According to the statute, which takes effect July 1, a revenge porn victim can sue a person who creates or obtains an intimate image that the person knows or should know was intended to remain private, acquires such an image through false pretenses or via computer hacking.
The perpetrator also must disclose the image with the intent to harass, intimidate, threaten, coerce, embarrass, profit at the expense of, or cause physical injury or emotional distress to the subject of the image, who must be identifiable and not have consented to the release of the photograph to a third-party.
An intimate image is defined in the statute as a photograph, digital image or video of a person engaged in penetrative sexual relations or displaying uncovered buttocks, genitals or female breasts.
Bohacek said as technology changes, particularly in the current era of camera phones, it's necessary to update Indiana's laws to protect victims and deter individuals from releasing "vengeful images."
Separately, Senate Bill 243 making the distribution of revenge porn a misdemeanor crime, or a felony for a repeat offense, also could win final legislative approval next week and advance to the governor to be signed into law.