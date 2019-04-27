CHESTERTON — A battle for the Democratic nomination for 3rd District Town Council seat is the only contested race in town on this year's primary election ballot.
The race pits incumbent Dane Lafata against challenger Robert Allison.
There is not yet a Republican candidate for the seat.
Allison, 57, said he is a steelworker at U.S. Steel Gary Works. He has been a member of the Chesterton Fire Department for 25 years and is a member of the United Steelworkers Local 1014.
The first-time candidate said his top priority is economic development and the revitalization of the downtown.
"Make Chesterton a place people want to work, live, shop, and even retire," he said.
Lafata, 39, said he runs a small business that prepares income tax returns and does bookkeeping and payroll. He also does information technology consulting.
Lafata has served on the town council for the last three years, the town's redevelopment commission the last two years and the tax abatement committee the last six years.
"I'm experienced and knowledgeable," he said.
He has also served as treasurer of Liberty Rec. Baseball and Softball, and the Chesterton Wrestling Club.
Lafata also has the revitalization of the downtown as a top priority. The town needs to improve parking, implement the rail quiet zones and come up with 200 activity days a year, all in the downtown area, he said.
He also has a priority of bringing the salaries of town employees more in line with surrounding communities.
"We need to make sure at a minimum we are able to give raises that keep up with inflation," Lafata said.
Allison said he would like to encourage youth to get involved in local government.
"I'm a good listener and problem solver," he said. "I have a voice and I'd like the residents to know we can do anything working together."