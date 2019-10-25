Two young Hoosier Democratic leaders will share the stage in South Carolina Saturday as part of a national discussion of criminal justice issues.
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, a 38-year-old candidate for Indiana governor, is set to interview South Bend Mayor Pete Buttigieg, a 37-year-old presidential candidate, during the Bipartisan Justice Center's 2019 Second Step Presidential Justice Forum.
"I look forward to interviewing my colleague and fellow Hoosier, Mayor Pete Buttigieg and hearing criminal justice reform ideas from all the top-tier Democratic presidential candidates," Melton said. "Criminal justice reform remains a priority as I continue to serve as a state senator and further seek the office of governor."
In addition to Buttigieg, nine presidential candidates are scheduled to attend the event and participate in a town hall meeting on the Benedict College campus, including former Vice President Joe Biden; U.S. Sen. Elizabeth Warren, D-Mass.; U.S Sen. Bernie Sanders, D-Vt.; and U.S. Sen. Kamala Harris, D-Calif.
A Friday symposium will present the conservative case for criminal justice reform, which Indiana enacted in 2013 to reduce state prison spending and focus on rehabilitating low-level criminals into responsible citizens and productive workers.
"This is a unique experience of bipartisanship and demonstrates for the next generation democracy in action," Melton said.