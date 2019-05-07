PORTAGE — Nina Rivas, a relative newcomer to political office, defeated longtime Portage City Councilwoman Liz Modesto for the chance to represent Democrats in the clerk-treasurer's race come November.
Rivas, wife of Porter County Councilman Jeremy Rivas and Chief of Staff at the Portage Township Trustee office, will face Republican Deborah Lee in the fall.
Modesto had served on the city council, representing District 1, for 24 years before deciding to switch roles and seek the clerk's seat, which is being vacated by current two-term Clerk-Treasurer Chris Stidham, who opted to run for mayor.
Rivas pointed to her experience as the township chief of staff as her qualifications in the new position. She said she had been instrumental in securing and managing bond proceeds and temporary loans; assisting with the annual budget and annual finance reports; facilitating additional appropriations and inter-fund transfers; leading the re-establishment of cumulative funds as well as maintaining records and other duties.