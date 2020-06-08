You are the owner of this article.
Road construction closing lanes on I-94 at Michigan City
Road construction closing lanes on I-94 at Michigan City

MICHIGAN CITY — Motorists traveling around Michigan City on Interstate 94 this summer should watch for road construction and be prepared for traffic delays.

The Indiana Department of Transportation is closing the far right lane and shoulder of both eastbound and westbound I-94 between mile marker 34 (U.S. 421) and mile marker 40 (U.S. 20/35) to complete a bridge deck overlay and other roadside improvements.

The lanes are expected to be blocked off beginning late Monday or early Tuesday and remain closed to traffic though mid-July.

Construction work then will shift to the two inside lanes in each direction.

INDOT is encouraging motorists to slow down, allow extra time and drive distraction-free through the work zone.

