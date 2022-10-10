Rokita denies he's antisemitic after applauding Kanye West

Attorney General Todd Rokita is denying he is antisemitic after applauding the "independent thinking" of musician Kanye West, now known as Ye, who vowed late Saturday night to go "death con 3 on Jewish people."

In a tweet, later deleted for violating Twitter's terms of service, Ye said Jews "have toyed with me and tried to black ball anyone whoever opposes your agenda."

Some 15 hours later, Rokita also took to Twitter to condemn an MSNBC blog post describing Ye as "a racist hatemonger," which Rokita claimed was evidence "hypocrisy from the media is at an all-time high."

"They have now gone after Kanye for his new fashion line, his independent thinking, and for having opposing thoughts from the norm of Hollywood," said Rokita, a Republican originally from Munster.

Rokita, using his official attorney general Twitter account, subsequently praised Ye on Sunday afternoon for choosing to wear a "White Lives Matter" shirt alongside right-wing provocateur Candace Owens during a fashion show in Paris.

"Kanye's message in this instance is fair and accurate, and regardless, he is entitled to his opinion," Rokita said. "The media will steamroll anyone if they do not kowtow to their way of thinking."

Rokita currently is engaged in litigation against the Black Lives Matter organization. He claims to be investigating whether donations to the group, which Rokita described as a "house of cards," were misused.

The attorney general's office also is due to participate in a court hearing Friday defending the validity of Indiana's near-total abortion ban against a challenge filed by Hoosier Jews for Choice, and other plaintiffs, who claim the statute runs afoul of the state's religious freedom protections.

Rokita later insisted in response to numerous replies accusing him of antisemitism in connection with his Ye tweets that he was "specifically and clearly" focused on the "hypocrisy of the media and Hollywood elites" — a term some people consider code for Jews.

"I have an obvious, clear and substantial congressional and public record of being 100% supportive of the Jewish community and Israel," Rokita said.

Ye also proclaimed, prior to his temporary Twitter ban, he "can't be antisemitic because black people are actually Jew also."

Meanwhile, the Indiana Democratic Party urged Rokita to focus on the job he was elected to do.

"All instances of antisemitism and hate need to be condemned, and Todd Rokita's comments are disgusting and beneath any person holding elected office," said Drew Anderson, Democratic spokesman.

"This is just one more example of Rokita running to be the Indiana Republican Party's biggest extremist, and his political stunt is another reminder the GOP puts its out-of-touch agenda first, Indiana’s future last," Anderson added.

Rokita took to Twitter again Monday from his official account to wish his 10,400 followers a "Happy Columbus Day!"

He said the federal holiday commemorates "a day 530 years ago that led to the creation of our great republic."

"Discovering America was like landing on the moon back then. We should resist the woke left's attempts at canceling this history with a socialist viewpoint," Rokita said.

In fact, Columbus landed at what now is the Bahamas, not the United States, on Oct. 12, 1492, not Oct. 10.

Also, unlike the vast emptiness of the moon, the Americas were inhabited by indigenous peoples when Columbus arrived on ships fully funded by the government of Spain.