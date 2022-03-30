Rokita sues federal government to end transportation mask mandate

Attorney General Todd Rokita signed Indiana onto a multi-state lawsuit Tuesday challenging a federal requirement that all passengers and crew wear face masks on all forms of shared transportation available to the general public.

The lawsuit, jointly filed by Rokita and 20 other Republican state attorneys general, demands the transportation mask mandate immediately be terminated by judicial order.

They claim the face mask requirement, which applies to airplanes, trains, buses, school buses and similar shared conveyances, exceeds the statutory authority of the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC), which Rokita said only is permitted to employ disease prevention measures that are "distinctly limited in time, scope and subject matter."

"(Federal law) authorizes only measures directly related to preventing the interstate spread of disease by identifying, isolating and destroying the disease itself. It does not authorize prophylactic mask requirements for individuals who show no sign of infection," Rokita said.

The Hoosier attorney general, who recently decreed Indiana doctors generally can prescribe ivermectin or hydroxychloroquine to treat COVID-19, also deemed the mask mandate "arbitrary and capricious" because he said there's an insufficient basis for the federal government to even claim face masks prevent the spread of COVID-19, citing mostly pre-2020 studies relating to mask use and influenza spread.

Moreover, Rokita claimed "forced masking," especially in toddlers, is responsible for a "variety of negative health consequences, including psychological harms, reduced oxygenation, reduced sanitation and delayed speech development."

"Despite their repeated defeats in courts of law, power-obsessed leftists continue trying to impose federal mask and vaccine mandates. Here in Indiana, we continue fighting for American liberty at every turn," said Rokita, a Munster native.

"This rule belongs in the same ash heap to which we have consigned the other overreaching measures we have successfully challenged."

Court records show a hearing in the lawsuit, filed at the U.S. District Court for the Middle District of Florida, has not yet been scheduled.

The transportation mask mandate initially was issued Feb. 1, 2021. It has since been renewed four times and next is due to expire April 18, records show.

According to the Transportation Security Administration (TSA), the CDC currently is working with federal agencies to devise a policy framework for when, and under what circumstances, masks should be required in the public transportation corridor.

"This revised framework will be based on the COVID-19 community levels, risk of new variants, national data and the latest science," the TSA said. "We will communicate any updates publicly if and/or when they change."

