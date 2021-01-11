Rokita vows to take on Big Tech in new job as Indiana attorney general

Republican Todd Rokita is vowing to use his new position as Indiana attorney general to take on major technology companies, in part to vindicate GOP President Donald Trump and Trump supporters following the invasion of the U.S. Capitol on Wednesday that led to five deaths, including two Capitol Police officers.
Barely 48 hours after a mob of insurrectionists wearing Trump apparel, waving Trump flags, and chanting "Hang Mike Pence" smashed through doors and windows at the Capitol trying to stop the vice president, a former Indiana governor, from counting electoral votes favoring Democratic President-elect Joe Biden, Rokita tweeted a statement leaving no question where his loyalties lie.
"I will always be for our President @realdonaldtrump," Rokita said, tagging both Trump's Twitter handle and Dan Scavino, the president's deputy chief of staff for communications.
Rokita, a Munster native, later issued a statement Saturday clarifying that while he has "been a supporter of the president and his policies," he is "not an absolute supporter of any human being."
WATCH NOW: 2021 Indiana inauguration ceremony
He also condemned the violence at the Capitol by equating that direct attack on American democracy to the Black Lives Matter protests last summer that centered on halting unlawful police killings of minorities after a Minneapolis officer knelt on the neck of George Floyd for more than eight minutes, causing Floyd's death.
But the real injustice, according to Rokita, is Twitter banning Trump from its platform for inciting violence, and Apple and Google disassociating from the Parler social media site after determining it was used to plan the Capitol attack, along with future attacks on state and federal government institutions.
"We confront an important question at this time in our nation about the extent to which we allow tech companies to control speech," Rokita said.
"Private companies can control speech on their property, just as private citizens can. However, when those private companies are effectively monopolies, controlling the entire dialogue of a nation, and using that control to suppress certain speech, we are compelled as a people and as elected officials, through the democratic process, to uphold Constitutional protections on free speech."
The Indiana attorney general's office, under Republican former Attorney General Curtis Hill, already has joined various multistate lawsuits alleging operations at Google and Facebook run afoul of antitrust laws aimed at preserving a competitive marketplace.
Rokita said, going forward, he will be "investigating and taking action, wherever possible, to limit the ability of tech companies to infringe on the free market of thought for our citizens."
"I, and we, have a solemn duty to do so under our Constitution," he said.
The new attorney general expanded on that mission in his inaugural address Monday where he pledged — on behalf of Hoosiers and all Americans — to "defend our individual liberties from the forces that don't understand, don't appreciate, and detest our God-given constitutional values, and even America itself."
"We will do so because ordered liberty and individualism are the very foundation of our nation," Rokita said. "Without them, and the responsibilities that go with them, we cease to be the United States of America, because 'liberty and justice for all' is the very heart of our republic."
The Indiana Democratic Party, meanwhile, urged Rokita on Saturday to put his focus as attorney general on serving Hoosiers, instead of placating Trump.
"Todd Rokita, it's your job to pledge allegiance to the United States — not to a politician with dangerous, un-American ideology. You've disqualified yourself before even taking office," the Democrats said.