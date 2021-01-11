Rokita vows to take on Big Tech in new job as Indiana attorney general

But the real injustice, according to Rokita, is Twitter banning Trump from its platform for inciting violence, and Apple and Google disassociating from the Parler social media site after determining it was used to plan the Capitol attack, along with future attacks on state and federal government institutions.

"We confront an important question at this time in our nation about the extent to which we allow tech companies to control speech," Rokita said.

"Private companies can control speech on their property, just as private citizens can. However, when those private companies are effectively monopolies, controlling the entire dialogue of a nation, and using that control to suppress certain speech, we are compelled as a people and as elected officials, through the democratic process, to uphold Constitutional protections on free speech."

The Indiana attorney general's office, under Republican former Attorney General Curtis Hill, already has joined various multistate lawsuits alleging operations at Google and Facebook run afoul of antitrust laws aimed at preserving a competitive marketplace.

Rokita said, going forward, he will be "investigating and taking action, wherever possible, to limit the ability of tech companies to infringe on the free market of thought for our citizens."