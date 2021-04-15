Rosy forecast adds $2 billion in new revenue to Indiana budget debate

"It is unique and amazing and exciting," Brown said. "I think then what it brings is everybody's fluid ideas coming forward, and a lot more phone calls, a lot more text messages, and a lot more emails."

The General Assembly previously planned to adjourn its regular annual session Wednesday. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said lawmakers now may stay in session until April 22 if more time is needed to rework the budget plan, House Bill 1001, as well as to decide how to spend some $3 billion in separate, one-time federal assistance provided to Indiana by the American Rescue Plan.

Either way, Huston and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, insisted the Republican-controlled General Assembly will not be going on a spending spree.

"We will continue to make smart, strategic investments, and keep our commitment to fiscal prudence and limited government as we conclude the budget process," Huston said.

Specifically, Huston said he's interested in using the additional state revenue in ways that provide the best return on investment, such as paying down state debt and reducing Indiana's teacher pension obligations, which he said will free up funds in future years to meet other state needs or reduce taxes.