Rosy forecast adds $2 billion in new revenue to Indiana budget debate

Republican state legislative leaders are pledging to continue their habit of spending restraint even after learning Indiana's economic recovery from the COVID-19 pandemic is going massively better than expected, thanks in part to federal policies implemented by Democratic President Joe Biden.
The updated state revenue forecast presented Thursday to the State Budget Committee projects Indiana will take in nearly $2 billion in additional tax revenue during the 2022-23 budget period than lawmakers were anticipating as they crafted the new, $36 billion state budget over the past four months.
Much of the increase is attributable to greater sales tax receipts expected to be generated as Hoosiers spend their $1,400 economic stimulus payments and additional child tax credits provided by the American Rescue Plan that was passed in March by the Democratic-controlled Congress and signed into law by Biden.
The federal government also is temporarily shouldering a greater share of the state's COVID-19 health care expenses and Medicaid costs, freeing up additional funds in the new state budget that covers the July 1, 2021, to June 30, 2023, period.
State Rep. Tim Brown, R-Crawfordsville, said he's never seen anything like a $2 billion jump in the revenue forecast in the four previous state budgets he's crafted as chairman of the House Ways and Means Committee.
"It is unique and amazing and exciting," Brown said. "I think then what it brings is everybody's fluid ideas coming forward, and a lot more phone calls, a lot more text messages, and a lot more emails."
The General Assembly previously planned to adjourn its regular annual session Wednesday. House Speaker Todd Huston, R-Fishers, said lawmakers now may stay in session until April 22 if more time is needed to rework the budget plan, House Bill 1001, as well as to decide how to spend some $3 billion in separate, one-time federal assistance provided to Indiana by the American Rescue Plan.
Either way, Huston and Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, insisted the Republican-controlled General Assembly will not be going on a spending spree.
"We will continue to make smart, strategic investments, and keep our commitment to fiscal prudence and limited government as we conclude the budget process," Huston said.
Specifically, Huston said he's interested in using the additional state revenue in ways that provide the best return on investment, such as paying down state debt and reducing Indiana's teacher pension obligations, which he said will free up funds in future years to meet other state needs or reduce taxes.
Bray said increasing funding for kindergarten through 12th grade education also will be a priority. But he cautioned not expect a massive, state-funded program of teacher pay hikes — despite legislative leaders pledging during the 2019 budget negotiations that boosting teacher pay would be a primary goal in 2021.
"Education is obviously 50% of our budget so that's going to be a big part of our conversation," Bray said. "However, we must also be wary of the day when the economy begins to turn, because we dare not expect this economy to last forever."
Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb seems to have a longer spending wish list than his fellow partisans in the General Assembly, including making significant investments in Indiana's workforce and job training programs.
"Our next two-year budget will place Indiana in the enviable position to make long-term, wise and historic investments in our schools and education partners, market-driven workforce development programs, law enforcement officials, local community quality of life and place programs, transformational infrastructure projects, enhanced and expanded economic development tools, pay off debt, and pay cash for once-in-a-lifetime state facilities assets," Holcomb said.
State Sen Eddie Melton, D-Gary, said he agrees with the governor about the need to invest in workforce development, but Melton said Indiana must not fail to direct a large portion of the windfall to the state's chronically underpaid educators.
"We are now within reach of implementing Governor Holcomb’s teacher pay commission recommendation to put $600 million a year in the school funding formula," Melton said. "This is the time to pay down the debt we owe teachers and their students by increasing our investment in the school funding formula."
The Indiana School Boards Association likewise is urging Hoosier legislative leaders to funnel the unexpected additional revenue into K-12 education.
"Lawmakers have a real chance to improve the state’s standing on per-pupil funding, which in turn would allow our local schools to make major improvements in teacher compensation," said Terry Spradlin, executive director of the Indiana School Boards Association.