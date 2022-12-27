 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Ruptured water pipe forces temporary closure of congressman's Northwest Indiana office

Democratic Party Rally

U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland, speaks at a Democratic election-eve rally Nov. 7 in Highland.

 John J. Watkins, file, The Times

MERRILLVILLE — Northwest Indiana residents needing assistance with federal programs and services this week should contact the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

The congressman said Tuesday he's had to temporarily close his Merrillville office due to a ruptured water pipe in the building at 7895 Broadway.

The telephone number for Mrvan's office at the Capitol is 202-225-2461.

President Joe Biden delivers a Christmas message to the nation.

Constituent inquiries also may be submitted online by filling out the form at mrvan.house.gov/contact.

Mrvan represents Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.

He was reelected Nov. 8 to a second two-year term that begins Jan. 3.

Mrvan served 16 years as trustee of Lake County's North Township prior to winning election to Congress in 2020.

PHOTOS: "Ignite the Region" event

Gov. Eric Holcomb and U.S. Rep. Frank Mrvan spoke at the Ignite the Region luncheon.

