Ruptured water pipe forces temporary closure of congressman's Northwest Indiana office

MERRILLVILLE — Northwest Indiana residents needing assistance with federal programs and services this week should contact the Washington, D.C., office of U.S. Rep. Frank J. Mrvan, D-Highland.

The congressman said Tuesday he's had to temporarily close his Merrillville office due to a ruptured water pipe in the building at 7895 Broadway.

The telephone number for Mrvan's office at the Capitol is 202-225-2461.

Constituent inquiries also may be submitted online by filling out the form at mrvan.house.gov/contact.

Mrvan represents Lake, Porter and northwest LaPorte counties in the U.S. House.

He was reelected Nov. 8 to a second two-year term that begins Jan. 3.

Mrvan served 16 years as trustee of Lake County's North Township prior to winning election to Congress in 2020.

