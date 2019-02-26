PORTAGE — The shuttered bridge over Salt Creek on Old Porter Road in Portage might be closed for another six months.
The Porter County Board of Commissioners declared an emergency and approved going out for bids to replace the bridge closed earlier this month due to structural deficiencies.
The bridge had already been on the county's list for replacement, but the recent discovery of the deficiencies caused the county to close the bridge on the Portage/Burns Harbor border and declare the emergency to speed up the replacement process.
However, Matt Gavelek, senior highway engineer for the county, said once bids are opened and contracts awarded, it would be three to four months to complete the project. Bids are expected to be opened at the commission's next meeting.
And, there's another hiccup in the project. Frontier Communications has a cable attached to the bridge, and while the county has reached out to the company to remove the cable, the company has not responded.
Commissioners requested County Attorney Scott McClure send the company a letter.
The commissioners also approved advertising for bids for a second bridge replacement project, also over Salt Creek, on County Road 700 North. That bridge remains safe and open, but the road will be closed during the project.
Gavelek said the county intends to replace or repair seven bridges this year. Funding will be through the county bridge fund and capital projects funding. Gavelek did not provide a cost estimate for the projects.