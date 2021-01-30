Santos wins caucus to be North Township’s first Hispanic trustee

HAMMOND — Adrian Santos, of East Chicago, became the first Hispanic trustee of North Township Saturday.
Santos captured a majority of the votes cast Saturday at the Hammond Civic Center from an assembly of Democratic precinct committee members of East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.
“I won’t let you down,” Santos told the crowd after Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser announced the result of the third ballot cast that morning.
Santos will serve the remaining two years of former Trustee Frank Mrvan’s term in office.
Mrvan resigned as trustee Jan. 2 after voters across Lake, Porter and LaPorte County elected him the 1st District U.S. Representative.
Santos must now vacate the office of East Chicago city clerk, setting the table for another Democratic Party caucus.
Santos sold himself to the party as a success story of the township’s poor relief program, which currently distributes about $4 million annually in housing, utility and medical support to more than 800 households.
“I know what its like," he said. "My wife and I received township assistance."
He said this move will help him launch his political career. He became an East Chicago city councilman in 2003 and city clerk in 2015.
Now he will administer one of the largest township governments in the state, with 95 employees and a $7 million annual budget.
The duties of the township trustee include administering emergency assistance, operating Wicker Memorial Park, maintaining Hess Cemetery and providing Dial-A-Ride bus service for township residents in East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.
The Town of Griffith will be added to the township’s service area next year.
Santos promised to run the office with a financial efficiency similar to his work in the city clerk’s office, which he said has received the highest rating by the Indiana State Board of Accounts.
The trustee’s office became vacant when Mrvan stepped down to move to Congress.
State election law allows political parties to fill vacant public office until the next regular election, through a caucus of the precinct committee members living within the governing unit.
Six Democrats filed their candidacy for the job: Lisa Salinas-Matanovich, a North Township board member; Marsha Novak, the Highland Democratic chairwoman; Jesus Luis Ortiz, an accounting executive; Tavell Grant, North Township's assistant community development coordinator; Anna Mamala, a former Hammond school board president; and Santos.
The only hint of controversy came when Salinas-Matanovich told the caucus during her speech, “I can’t believe how dirty this election has become, but I won’t be bullied.”
Some 122 of the township’s 142 precinct workers attended the caucus.
It was conducted in a traditional way, where committee members assembled in person.
However, they did wear face coverings and were spread out across the main floor and in two remote rooms below to comply with state health regulations in the wake of the COVID-19 pandemic.
It took about two hours of introductions, speeches and three separate votes that eliminated four candidates before Santos' victory over Salinas-Matonovich, 73-45, in the final ballot.