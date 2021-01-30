Santos wins caucus to be North Township’s first Hispanic trustee

HAMMOND — Adrian Santos, of East Chicago, became the first Hispanic trustee of North Township Saturday.

Santos captured a majority of the votes cast Saturday at the Hammond Civic Center from an assembly of Democratic precinct committee members of East Chicago, Hammond, Highland, Munster and Whiting.

“I won’t let you down,” Santos told the crowd after Democratic Party Chairman Jim Wieser announced the result of the third ballot cast that morning.

Santos will serve the remaining two years of former Trustee Frank Mrvan’s term in office.

Mrvan resigned as trustee Jan. 2 after voters across Lake, Porter and LaPorte County elected him the 1st District U.S. Representative.

Santos must now vacate the office of East Chicago city clerk, setting the table for another Democratic Party caucus.

Santos sold himself to the party as a success story of the township’s poor relief program, which currently distributes about $4 million annually in housing, utility and medical support to more than 800 households.

“I know what its like," he said. "My wife and I received township assistance."