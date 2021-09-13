Schererville council approves budget on first reading

The project is still being put together and is a year out, Troxell said.

The town's proposed 2022 budget isn't expected to take a hit like it did last year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, with revenue streams returning to normal, Troxell said, noting tax monies the town receives are back to 2019 levels.

Local income tax collections, however, are expected to be "a little bit lower than anticipated," Troxell said.

The town's park and recreation line item is rebounding, with a proposed $1.1 million budget for 2022 — an 8.4% increase from this year, as the parks and recreation department is now able to host more events.

"We had to close down and couldn't operate too much," Troxell said. "We're getting back to where we will see an increase in those non-reverting funds."

A 3% raise is included in the proposed budget for town employees and elected officials; the same raise was approved across the board in 2021, Troxell said.

Also Wednesday, the council unanimously approved holding a study session Oct. 20 to discuss the old Illiana Motor Speedway off U.S. 30.