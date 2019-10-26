SCHERERVILLE — For the first time in nearly a quarter century, Schererville voters won't see the name of retiring Democrat Janice Malinowski on their ballots as a candidate for town clerk-treasurer.
Vying to replace her as Schererville's chief financial officer and chief records keeper are 20-year Democratic Town Councilman Mike Troxell and first-time Republican candidate Mark Borst.
Troxell told The Times his goal as clerk-treasurer is to continue the good work Malinowski has done for the past 24 years managing the town's finances, safely investing its revenue, overseeing employee payroll, paying the bills on time, preparing budgets, handling utility charges and maintaining a good working relationship with the council, town manager and other department leaders and staff.
"Schererville's current clerk-treasurer and staff have done an excellent job handling the town's financial operation. I would not change anything," said Troxell, a 33-year town resident who has worked in financial management for 36 years, currently in the Lake County auditor's office.
Borst, a real estate entrepreneur and 19-year Schererville resident, told The Times he wants to use his business experience managing millions of dollars in revenue and payroll to improve the technology and transparency of the clerk-treasurer's office.
"In 2020, and well into the future, data will become more valuable than most traded commodities," Borst said. "As clerk-treasurer, I will ensure that the technology the town is using is safeguarding our data — both our personal data and our town's data related to services, employees and investments."
Both men said they also are committed to preserving Schererville's stellar quality of life, business friendly reputation and neighborly feel.