Schererville Water Department lifts boil advisory

SCHERERVILLE — Residences and businesses impacted by Tuesday's water main break no longer need to boil their drinking and cooking water before using it.

The Schererville Water Department announced Friday that testing found no contaminants of any type in the water distribution system following the emergency shutdown and restart.

The water main break occurred around 3 p.m. Tuesday near Joliet Street and Forest Ridge Drive.

A precautionary boil order was issued for areas north of Joliet St. and east of Calhoun Street, as well as Forest Ridge Dr. from Joliet St. to 75th Avenue, including Quail Court, due to water pressure potentially dropping below 20 PSI.

The water department apologized for any inconvenience caused by the boil advisory.

It said the directive was issued in accordance with rules issued by the Indiana Department of Environmental Management.

