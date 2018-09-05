INDIANAPOLIS — The Indiana Department of Education has postponed the public release of student passing rates on the state's ISTEP standardized exam due to grading issues at test vendor Pearson that affect a small fraction of the student population.
Charity Flores, IDOE director of assessment, told the State Board of Education Wednesday that Hoosier schools were notified last week of the scoring complications that she expects will be addressed and resolved by Pearson no later than Friday.
"The department takes these issues very seriously and we're committed to data integrity," Flores said.
"We will receive more information later this week from Pearson following the re-score process that is currently underway, and we additionally will be providing communication to schools this Friday to note specifically the students impacted."
Flores said about 22,000 10th grade students will see their mathematics scores improve once they're awarded credit for a single test item that originally was deemed incorrect on those students' exams.
The second issue affects a smaller number of students in grades 3 through 8 and 10 who took parts of the annual exam using paper and pencil, instead of entirely online.
Flores said a portion of those tests were not properly matched to a single student.
"Ultimately, we need to ensure that the data reflects a student's single test attempt, and currently, in some of these cases, it does not represent a single student test attempt," she said. "So we need to make sure that that data is sound."
ISTEP scoring issues have been a fairly regular occurrence this decade, due in part to the Republican-appointed State Board of Education repeatedly changing Indiana's academic standards and triggering test rewrites to match the new learning requirements.
However, the number of Hoosier students affected by scoring glitches significantly declined after Pearson replaced CTB/McGraw-Hill as test vendor in 2016.
In this case, state school board member David Freitas said even though the board is "unhappy" with Pearson, "I think it's really important for the public to know that student scores will be going up, not down."
At the same time, board member Tony Walker, of Gary, confirmed that IDOE will be pursuing the financial penalties provided under its contract with Pearson due to the test result delay.
The scoring issues should not prevent the State Board of Education from assigning schools A-F accountability grades on Nov. 14, as previously planned, according to Maggie Paino, IDOE director of accountability.
Though Paino said schools likely will have two fewer weeks to review their preliminary grades before they are publicly announced.
This is the final time Indiana elementary school students will be evaluated using ISTEP.
A new ILEARN exam is scheduled to debut in the spring in the hope of permanently moving away from the technical glitches and scoring issues associated with ISTEP.
High school sophomores will continue taking ISTEP through spring 2020, after which it is set to be replaced by a national college entrance exam, such as the ACT or SAT, taken by juniors to fulfill a graduation requirement beginning in the 2021-22 school year.
A look at A-F school grade results in Northwest Indiana
ICYMI: A look at the A-F school grade results in Northwest Indiana
Check out the 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Lake County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education. We …
Check out the 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Porter County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education. W…
Check out the 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for LaPorte County. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of Education. …
Check out the 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for Jasper and Newton counties. Results were gathered via the Indiana Department of…
Check out the 2016-17 and 2015-16 A-F School Grade Results for all the other schools not included in the previous listings. Results were gathe…