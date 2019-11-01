LOWELL — Six candidates are running for the three open spots on the Lowell Town Council.
There are contests for Wards 1, 3 and 5.
First-time candidate Brandon Newcomb, 28, a Republican, is hoping to unseat Democrat Town Councilman Mike Gruszka, 50, in the 1st Ward.
In the 3rd Ward, Democrat incumbent Town Councilman Will Farrellbegg, 66, is challenged in his reelection bid by Manny Frausto, 49, a Republican.
In the 5th Ward, Republican Town Councilman Joshua Henshilwood, 26, is hoping to keep his position on the Town Council and defeat challenger John M. Yelkich Jr., 55, a Democrat.
Newcomb, a firefighter and EMT for the city of Gary, has also been a member of the Lowell Volunteer Fire Department.
Newcomb, who serves as vice president/operations manager of Newcomb Lawn Care & Landscaping in Lowell, said that experience will help him as a councilman when it comes to managing and overseeing town budgets.
"Just growing up in town there are things I'd like to improve on. I have that young mindset. I want to see things prosper," Newcomb said.
Public safety is something he'd push if elected, including looking at possible changes in the volunteer fire department to strengthen it.
"The town is really growing, but public safety has stayed stagnant," Newcomb said.
Newcomb would also look at drawing more smaller businesses, particularly startups.
Gruszka, a retired East Chicago police officer who now works for Amtrak, has lived in Lowell since 2001.
"My wife and I have said coming to Lowell is the greatest thing we ever did," Gruszka said.
As the incumbent completing his first term, Gruszka said he'd like to complete infrastructure projects, including those involving water, sewage and drainage.
"We keep growing and growing and if we don't stay on top, we'll have big problems," Gruszka said, adding, "We have to continue to take care of our infrastructure."
Town officials have replaced clarifiers, at a cost of $1 million, to treat the well water.
"We have one up and running and it's made a huge difference," Gruszka said.
Town officials have also made a number of paving and lighting improvements to town roads, including Ind. 2
Farrellbegg, the incumbent, is completing his first term as the 3rd Ward councilman and would like to serve a second term.
Farrellbegg came to Lowell from Scotland 15 years ago, where he worked for the water utility treatment plant.
That experience has served him well in his role as town councilman.
"We've been upgrading the water treatment works to make the water quality better," Farrellbegg said.
Improvements to the water main, particularly in the old part of Lowell, continue to be a priority, Farrellbegg said.
Stormwater issues are also something he is addressing.
"Stormwater seems to be a problem. They didn't put in the right infrastructure for the stormwater and it hasn't been maintained so we're working with the utility to alleviate flooding," Farrellbegg said.
"I also want to continue the street program. We have spent a couple of million dollars from grants which has helped us. I also want to work on the downtown area," Farrellbegg said.
Frausto, a senior facilities manager at Anixter Inc. in Alsip, Illinois, said this is his first time running for office.
He said he decided to run for a council seat after struggling with issues, including drainage, in his own subdivision for the last five years.
"Brookwood subdivision suffered from major flooding when the older parts of Lowell were OK," Frausto said.
If elected, Frausto said his No. 1 priority would be addressing sewer, storm sewer and drainage issues.
"Our water system isn't getting any better," Frausto said.
Frausto said he'd also like to attract more small businesses, like candle shops, bookshops and restaurants offering outdoor dining in the downtown.
"These are the things people would appreciate," Frausto said.
He would also like to see more events such as festivals and carnivals and better use of town parks including Freedom Park.
In Ward 5, Republican Town Councilman Joshua Henshilwood would like to be elected to what would be a first term in his own right.
Henshilwood earlier this year was named through caucus to replace retiring Town Councilman Edgar Korns.
Henshilwood has lived most of his life in Lowell and is currently undergoing a 5-year apprenticeship with Local 210 Plumbers.
"My biggest thing is to bring everyone together to support things even voting," Henshilwood said.
He said right now it is difficult for him to be a full participant as a councilman because his apprenticeship requires he be there on Mondays and Wednesdays.
The Town Council meets on Monday nights.
"I hate not being there," Henshilwood said.
If elected, Henshilwood said he'd like the town to host more events to attract those from other areas such as Griffith and Crown Point.
"I want to bring stuff like that to the town so don't have to go to other towns when can have it here," Henshilwood said.
Yelkich, an insurance agent with State Farm Insurance, formerly worked with the Lake County prosecutor's office.
This is his first time running for office.
"I've done a fair amount of door knocking," Yelkich said.
If elected, Yelkich said he'd like to see growth of the town better managed to move forward and to bring businesses that would draw more people into the community to shop and be entertained.
He would also focus on the infrastructure, including better management of "bringing in the right water and taking out the wrong water."