Second Republican announces bid for Portage mayor

PORTAGE — A second Republican has announced his intention to run for mayor of Portage next year.

Austin Bonta, 32, a member of the city's Fire Merit Board and past member of the Planning Commission, said he's running for mayor to tackle a number of challenges facing the city.

These include responding to the county's plan to extend Willowcreek Road south to U.S. 30, the opportunity to grow from a third- to second-class city, preserving public safety, fostering a healthy business climate and improving the workplace culture for city employees.

"My time working with the city has given me a good perspective on how Portage’s government is run and a clear vision of how it can be run better with the right leadership," Bonta said.

"Portage is my hometown," he said. "It’s where I moved back after graduating college and getting married to work as a special education teacher and case manager in our schools."

"It’s where my wife and I founded our own business, a music school that’s given us a stable living, and where we bought our house and made it a home," Bonta said. "This town isn’t just where I have an address. My heart is here."

Former Republican Portage Mayor John Cannon announced earlier this week his intention to make another run for the city's top job next year.

"The current Democrat city leadership in Portage has gone unchecked, untested and unquestioned for far too long," he said. "Their lack of communication, transparency and governance has become well known and I owe it to you to provide the required leadership and direction that you deserve."