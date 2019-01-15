INDIANAPOLIS — Fake drugs soon could be real costly in the Hoosier state.
The Indiana Senate voted 50-0 Tuesday to make the penalties for dealing or manufacturing compounds meant to look like illegal drugs the same as the punishments for dealing or manufacturing the actual controlled substances being imitated.
Senate Bill 28, which now goes to the House, also authorizes prosecutors to seek longer prison terms for individuals convicted of drug crimes who have a prior conviction for dealing synthetic drugs.
"Controlled substances that are synthetics are a real problem, said state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, SB 28's sponsor.
"We have real issues in our schools with it, and my community has been severely and negatively impacted by this," he said.
The Senate also unanimously approved Bohacek's Senate Bill 198 to raise the felony level, and corresponding prison term, for any person found guilty of committing a drug crime at a state prison or juvenile facility.
"It's kind of surprising that it wasn't already there (in the law)," Bohacek said.
Both proposals were co-sponsored by state Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago.
State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie, is the House sponsor.