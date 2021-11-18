Sen. Braun opposes all federal spending if border wall not included

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., is promising to vote against every upcoming federal spending measure — including funding for the U.S. military — if it does not include money to continue building a wall on the U.S.-Mexico border.
The first-term Hoosier lawmaker claims Democratic President Joe Biden is making the United States less secure by refusing to maintain the border wall policies favored by his predecessor, Republican former President Donald Trump.
Specifically, Braun says in a letter to his Senate colleagues that the increased apprehensions of migrants attempting to unlawfully enter the United States from Mexico on Biden's watch is proof Biden has an "open borders" policy that's creating humanitarian and security risks at the southern border.
Braun said the failure of Democrats to propose additional border wall funding in response to this "crisis" is leading America "in the wrong direction," and Braun pledged he will vote against every federal spending measure that fails to include more money for the border wall.
"The continuation of border security funding, particularly continued funding for physical barrier construction, remains necessary during the continued immigration crisis," Braun said.
"This funding is omitted despite significant evidence that a physical barrier is a critical tool for America's border security agents to combat illegal migration, drug smuggling and human trafficking."
According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a total of 47 miles of new, primary border wall was constructed during the Trump administration in locations where no physical barrier previously existed.
An additional 351 miles of existing border wall and fencing was repaired or replaced between 2017 and 2020, along with 55 miles of new or replaced secondary border barriers, records show.
Altogether, the Trump administration allocated about $16 billion for border wall funding. That includes $5.9 billion appropriated by Congress, which was controlled by Republicans in 2017-18, and approximately $10 billion repurposed from other accounts, primarily the Department of Defense.
The Indiana Democratic Party said it can't believe Braun would refuse to vote in favor of federal funding for U.S. troops to continue trying to build a border wall that Trump came nowhere close to completing during his tenure in office.
"First they defund the police and now Republicans like Mike Braun want to defund our military? This isn’t just extreme partisanship, it’s the Indiana Republican Party wanting to cause a national security crisis over partisan politics," said Drew Anderson, Indiana Democratic Party spokesman.
"Indiana Republicans keep showing they do not care about our nation's future. For them, they care more about their partisanship — like saying 'no' to the American Rescue Plan, the Jobs Act, and now the U.S. military — than building a brighter tomorrow for Hoosier families."
Braun insisted he's very concerned about the nation's future. In particular, the continuing gulf between federal revenue and federal spending.
"Joe Biden and the unified Democratic control of Washington have endangered our troops and weakened our national security by allowing an invasion at our southern border, cowering to China and Russia, empowering the Taliban, and pursuing the most reckless spending spree in American history," Braun said.
"But the even greater threat to our national security than the incompetence of the Biden administration is Washington's out of control spending, and that is why I vote against any spending bill that adds to our deficit without an honest effort to rein in spending, including the NDAA (National Defense Authorization Act)."
Braun's concern about deficit spending seemingly did not apply in 2019 when he was among just 16 senators to vote against legislation establishing the Indiana Dunes as a national park because it included only $1.4 billion for Mexican border fencing, instead of the $5.7 billion demanded by Trump.
Editor's note: This article was updated to clarify Sen. Braun's positions on border wall funding and federal deficit spending.