Sen. Braun opposes all federal spending if border wall not included

According to U.S. Customs and Border Protection, a total of 47 miles of new, primary border wall was constructed during the Trump administration in locations where no physical barrier previously existed.

An additional 351 miles of existing border wall and fencing was repaired or replaced between 2017 and 2020, along with 55 miles of new or replaced secondary border barriers, records show.

Altogether, the Trump administration allocated about $16 billion for border wall funding. That includes $5.9 billion appropriated by Congress, which was controlled by Republicans in 2017-18, and approximately $10 billion repurposed from other accounts, primarily the Department of Defense.

The Indiana Democratic Party said it can't believe Braun would refuse to vote in favor of federal funding for U.S. troops to continue trying to build a border wall that Trump came nowhere close to completing during his tenure in office.

"First they defund the police and now Republicans like Mike Braun want to defund our military? This isn’t just extreme partisanship, it’s the Indiana Republican Party wanting to cause a national security crisis over partisan politics," said Drew Anderson, Indiana Democratic Party spokesman.