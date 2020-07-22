Sen. Braun opposes coronavirus relief that substantially adds to national debt

The House-approved HEROES Act provides for a second-round of $1,200 economic stimulus checks, extends the expiring $600 a week in supplemental unemployment payments through January 2021, authorizes up to $10,000 per person for student loan forgiveness, makes available $175 million in rental and mortgage assistance, and $200 million in "hazard pay" for some essential workers.

Braun said he favors focusing any subsequent coronavirus relief on entities "that had the least capability of getting through this in the first place."

"I'm going to be looking at the businesses that were omitted, that were left out, and the individuals that lost their jobs that are at the low end of the scale. To me, that does not probably add up to $3 trillion," Braun said.

"What I'm worried about would be all the others that have come to us hat in hand during this entire crisis wanting help — and we just can't do that."

On continuing the supplemental $600 a week unemployment payment, Braun said: "I don't think there's any chance among Republicans that you have an enhanced unemployment rate being where it is now."

"Whether you need it or not, or whether you reduce it to where it's not going to be above prevailing wages, that's a place where we got to come together."