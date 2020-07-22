Sen. Braun opposes coronavirus relief that substantially adds to national debt

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., will not support a fourth federal coronavirus relief package if it substantially adds to the $26 trillion national debt.
Speaking Wednesday on MSNBC, the Hoosier senator said the $3 trillion price tag on the HEROES Act — approved May 15 by the Democratic-controlled U.S. House — is a nonstarter among his colleagues in the Republican-controlled Senate.
"I think that's financially irresponsible," Braun said. "Can we start throwing trillions around when we should maybe be focusing on taking a little mitigated risk to get back to that best economy we ever had?"
The multimillionaire auto parts distributor from Jasper, Indiana, said moving forward requires doing two things at once: Combating the virus in a responsible way while kick starting the economy following COVID-19 shutdowns in most states, including Indiana.
"We are not going to solve this by replacing the productive economy with the federal government," Braun said. "Pay attention to the rules, don't disrespect this very tricky disease. But don't hunker down into the indefinite future."
"Yes, we'll have some ebbs and flows on the disease itself and economies being able to successfully reopen. But I think it's a clear mistake to just err on the side of spending another $3 trillion when we've got such a poor financial house as a context within which we'd be doing it."
The House-approved HEROES Act provides for a second-round of $1,200 economic stimulus checks, extends the expiring $600 a week in supplemental unemployment payments through January 2021, authorizes up to $10,000 per person for student loan forgiveness, makes available $175 million in rental and mortgage assistance, and $200 million in "hazard pay" for some essential workers.
Braun said he favors focusing any subsequent coronavirus relief on entities "that had the least capability of getting through this in the first place."
"I'm going to be looking at the businesses that were omitted, that were left out, and the individuals that lost their jobs that are at the low end of the scale. To me, that does not probably add up to $3 trillion," Braun said.
"What I'm worried about would be all the others that have come to us hat in hand during this entire crisis wanting help — and we just can't do that."
On continuing the supplemental $600 a week unemployment payment, Braun said: "I don't think there's any chance among Republicans that you have an enhanced unemployment rate being where it is now."
"Whether you need it or not, or whether you reduce it to where it's not going to be above prevailing wages, that's a place where we got to come together."
On stimulus checks: "I'm not saying I would rule that out. But it would have to be for those at the very low end of the income scale, not what it was before. You've got to put a little practicality and common sense in."
Braun declined to provide specific details of coronavirus relief policies he would support.
But he insisted doubling the $3 trillion already spent to aid Americans amid the economic shocks caused by the pandemic is too much.
"I'm for something that makes sense, that zeroes in those most in need, and that were left out on the first round. I can guarantee you that's not $3 trillion worth of help," Braun said.
"If we go beyond that we're asking a broken institution here financially to shoulder a burden that it really can't."
Braun also said he opposes any kind of federal mandate for people to wear masks in public places when social distancing is not possible because Braun believes the federal government already imposes too many mandates, especially on local businesses.
"When it comes to federal mandates, state mandates, one-size-fits-all, blanket shutdowns and so forth, I know from Main Street that does not work," Braun said.
"For us to get this in the rear-view mirror, it's going to be an aggregation of individual responsibility where we all do the things that we know are right for the situation we are in. I do not think national mandates on hardly anything make sense."
