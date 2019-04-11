Northwest Indiana residents needing help from a federal government agency, or help dealing with a federal agency, next week can present their concerns in-person to staffers for U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind.
The first-term senator's constituent services team is holding mobile office hours from 1 to 4 p.m. Tuesday at Lowell Town Hall, 501 E. Main St.; and 12 to 3 p.m. April 18 at the LaPorte County surveyor's office, 555 Michigan Ave., Unit 104, LaPorte.
"My staff will be hosting mobile office hours throughout the state in April to better assist every Hoosier I was elected to serve," Braun said. "We look forward to assisting you and meeting the needs of Hoosiers."
Braun also operates a permanent Region office at the Hammond Federal Courthouse, 5400 Federal Plaza, Suite 3200.
In addition, Hoosiers can submit constituent service requests online at braun.senate.gov.