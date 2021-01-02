Sen. Braun to challenge Electoral College results despite acknowledging Biden as president-elect

U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., has committed to joining 10 of his Republican Senate colleagues in challenging the formal tally of the presidential election results during Wednesday's joint meeting of the U.S. House and Senate.
In a statement issued Saturday, Braun said persistent allegations of voter fraud in several states, and the strong belief among some Republicans "the election was rigged," justifies an extraordinary emergency investigation, as well as a last-minute opportunity for states to change the winner of their electoral votes.
Braun did not specify in his statement, joined by U.S. Sens. Ted Cruz, R-Texas, and Ron Johnson, R-Wis., among others, which states the 11 GOP senators intend to challenge.
Nor did they identify any actual election fraud or voting irregularities in any state — citing only "unprecedented allegations of voter fraud."
Records show officials in all 50 states and Washington, D.C. each have certified the Nov. 3 presidential election was conducted in accordance with state and federal law, and dozens of lawsuits filed by or on behalf of Republican President Donald Trump challenging those state certifications have been rejected by state and federal courts at every level, including by several Trump-appointed judges and justices.
Nevertheless, Braun said he and the 10 other senators intend to vote Jan. 6 to reject the electors from disputed states as not "regularly given" and "lawfully certified."
That’s a flip-flop from Braun’s position following the Dec. 14 Electoral College vote when Braun acknowledged Democrat Joe Biden as the president-elect, and Braun admitted state legislatures, state courts and the U.S. Supreme Court all failed to find sufficient evidence to alter any state’s election results in the six weeks after Election Day.
“I, like many Hoosiers, am disappointed by the results of the Electoral College vote, but today marks a watershed moment where we must put aside politics and respect the constitutional process that determines the winner of our presidential election,” Braun said at the time.
He also admitted Dec. 2 that it would be "a hard case to make" for widespread and systemic voter fraud, a position shared by Trump’s former Attorney General William Barr who said the U.S. Justice Department uncovered no evidence of widespread voter fraud that could change the outcome of the 2020 presidential election.
Despite this, Braun now is calling for Congress to delay acknowledging Biden’s electoral victory until a newly created Electoral Commission completes an "emergency 10-day audit" of the election returns in the unspecified "disputed states."
Braun said the Electoral Commission would consist of five House members, five senators and five U.S. Supreme Court justices.
It’s modeled on the process crafted to settle the 1876 presidential election that allowed Republican Rutherford B. Hayes to be elected president over Democrat Samuel Tilden, despite Hayes losing the popular vote by 3%.
Data show Trump lost the popular vote to Biden by 4.4%. Trump also lost the popular vote in 2016 to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 2.1%.
Under Braun’s plan, state legislatures would be empowered following the 10-day audit to alter their electoral votes in accordance with the audit findings. Congress also then would have to certify the new state results and reject all challenges to them.
This somehow all would have to happen before 11 a.m. Region time Jan. 20 when the U.S. Constitution specifies that Trump’s term as president expires.
If there is no president-elect or vice president-elect at that time then the speaker of the House, currently U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., serves as acting president until the election dispute is resolved.
Braun said he’s confident the election audit could be "conducted expeditiously," and its results "would dramatically improve Americans' faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next president."
Ultimately, it’s not likely to matter.
Braun and his GOP allies almost certainly will fail to garner majority support in the Senate to succeed in their challenge to the formal acknowledgement of Biden’s victory, and their plan no doubt will be soundly rejected in the Democratic-controlled House.
A separate attempt to challenge the election results by U.S. Sen. Josh Hawley, R-Mo., is expected to meet the same fate. Though both challenges could chew up a day or two of legislative debate, all while Trump supporters called to Washington, D.C. by the president to "stop the steal" are expected to protest outside the Capitol.
The effort, however, certainly will solidify Braun’s standing as one of the senators most loyal to Trump no matter the circumstances, coming on the heels of Braun’s unwavering support for the president during last year’s Senate impeachment trial on charges that Trump abused his power and obstructed Congress.
The Indiana Democratic Party is condemning Braun’s plan to challenge the electoral votes as a "complete breach of voters' trust," and proof that Republicans would "rather play political games than get things done for Hoosier families."