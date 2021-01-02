Sen. Braun to challenge Electoral College results despite acknowledging Biden as president-elect

Data show Trump lost the popular vote to Biden by 4.4%. Trump also lost the popular vote in 2016 to Democrat Hillary Clinton by 2.1%.

Under Braun’s plan, state legislatures would be empowered following the 10-day audit to alter their electoral votes in accordance with the audit findings. Congress also then would have to certify the new state results and reject all challenges to them.

This somehow all would have to happen before 11 a.m. Region time Jan. 20 when the U.S. Constitution specifies that Trump’s term as president expires.

If there is no president-elect or vice president-elect at that time then the speaker of the House, currently U.S. Rep. Nancy Pelosi, D-Calif., serves as acting president until the election dispute is resolved.

Braun said he’s confident the election audit could be "conducted expeditiously," and its results "would dramatically improve Americans' faith in our electoral process and would significantly enhance the legitimacy of whoever becomes our next president."

Ultimately, it’s not likely to matter.