Sen. Mrvan farewell: 'Please, please, please fight for the people'

Former state Sen. Frank Mrvan, D-Hammond, likely never again will speak in the Indiana Senate as a member of that august body.

But the retired lawmaker, who served Indiana’s 1st Senate District from 1978 to 1995 and from 1998 to 2022, had some advice for his former colleagues last week after they honored his decades of public service to the state and the Region.

At the top of the list, he urged the 50 Hoosier senators to really try to make a difference in the lives of the 6.8 million people they represent.

"You're so important! You can change things!” Mrvan proclaimed.

"I guess I'll never be saying 'Madam President and ladies and gentlemen of the Senate' anymore. But this was a phrase that meant a lot to me. It meant that I had the ability, and so have you, you were blessed with this ability by God to be one of 50 who can do something for their fellow man and for themselves.

"I didn't want to leave, to tell you the truth, because this is such an important job, and it's in your hands. … You've got this greatness in you just by making it here."

Mrvan said Indiana did a lot during his tenure in the Senate, which was controlled by Republicans the entire time, to help companies thrive, and to earn top rankings for Indiana as a good place to do business.

He said, going forward, the Senate and the House similarly should strive to make Indiana the No. 1 or No. 2 state in the country for education and child care.

"I'm not going to take anything under 5,” the 88-year-old quipped. “And I'm going to come back and haunt you. You know, I'm going to have that power pretty soon. So if you don't do those good things, you're going to wake up screaming at night."

Mrvan said one of his proudest moments came last year when the Senate almost unanimously approved the current state budget that funneled billions of dollars in federal COVID-19 relief to projects, programs and people long neglected by the state.

"Please, please, please fight for the people. That's what's important. The mills, the banks, they're all going to have representatives. But the guy that's got a job for $10 an hour — he needs you,” Mrvan said.

“If it's good, good for the people, vote for it. Make Indiana the best state in the world.”

Mrvan also explained in his experience a good senator needs to love the people he serves, as well as the people he serves with.

He urged the senators never to get bitter or mad, no matter what short-term obstacles are in their paths.

"This is an institution for love. You cannot be a success here without loving and liking the job or the people you work with,” Mrvan said.

"I know as a man, especially guys where I come from, we don't talk about love too much. But I tell you, I love every one of you, no matter if you hurt me or if you didn’t.”

Mrvan said he is a simple man with only a high school education — “I might have a little looks, but that's about it."

Nevertheless, he said he knows deep down his former colleagues need to make the most of their opportunities to work together for the good of the state.

“I've had good times, and I've had some bad times. But being a senator is the greatest thing I've ever had, and I'm proud to have known you, and worked with you, and those before you,” Mrvan said. "God and country and Indiana. Bye."

