Sen. Pol hosting 5 town hall meetings in Porter and LaPorte counties

State Sen. Rodney Pol, D-Chesterton, is hosting two town hall meetings Saturday, two additional meetings Feb. 26 and a final session in mid-March to talk about the work of the 2022 Indiana General Assembly and to hear constituent concerns.

The first session runs from 10-11 a.m. at the Michigan City Public Library meeting room, 100 E. 4th St.

He'll also speak from 12:30-1:30 p.m. Saturday in the Westville Town Hall, 100 Setser Drive.

The Feb. 26 town halls are set for 10-11 a.m. in the Chesterton Town Hall, 726 Broadway, and 12:30-1:30 p.m. at Countryside Park, 5250 U.S. 6, Portage.

His final session also is in Portage from 10-11 a.m. March 12 in the Blue Spruce meeting room at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road.

All five events are free and open to the public.

Pol was selected in October by Democratic leaders in Senate District 4, which includes northern Porter County and northwestern LaPorte County, to finish the year remaining in the term of former state Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, who resigned her post Nov. 1.

