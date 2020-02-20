You are the owner of this article.
Sen. Tallian hosting 4 town hall meetings in Porter County and LaPorte County
urgent
2020 Indiana General Assembly

Sen. Tallian hosting 4 town hall meetings in Porter County and LaPorte County

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes

State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, is hosting two town hall meetings Saturday, and two additional meetings Feb. 29, to talk about the work of the 2020 Indiana General Assembly and to hear constituent concerns.

The first session runs from 9 to 11 a.m. at the Chesterton Town Hall meeting room, 726 Broadway.

She'll also speak from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. Saturday at the Michigan City Public Library meeting room, 11 E. 4th St.

Next week's town halls are in Portage from 9 to 11 a.m. in the Blue Spruce meeting room at Woodland Park, 2100 Willowcreek Road; and from 12:30 to 2:30 p.m. at Beverly Shores Town Hall, 500 Broadway.

All four events are free and open to the public.

