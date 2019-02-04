INDIANAPOLIS — Many Hoosier employees have no choice but to take unpaid time off work when they are having a baby, caring for a dying relative or nursing a sick child, because their employers do not provide paid family leave.
State Sen. Karen Tallian, D-Ogden Dunes, wants to give those workers the opportunity to maintain their incomes, while exercising their federal right to unpaid family leave, through a state-managed, voluntary family leave insurance program.
Senate Bill 496, co-sponsored by Tallian and state Sen. John Ruckelshaus, R-Indianapolis, directs the Indiana Department of Insurance to establish a pooled risk system for Hoosier workers to contribute a small portion of their salary while healthy and working, and, in return, get a benefit equal to 50, 75 or 100 percent of their regular wages if they must take temporary leave from their jobs.
Under the plan, employers who don't want or can't afford to offer paid family leave would not be required to change their policies in any way; participating employees from across the state would be sharing the family leave premiums and benefits among themselves.
But the legislation also encourages companies to consider contributing to the risk pool by offering a state income tax deduction equal to double their contributions.
Tallian said the measure could make it easier for middle-sized and small businesses that don't offer paid family leave to compete for workers with larger employers that tend to include it in their benefit packages.
"It's easy to tell somebody, 'Oh, just put money in the piggy bank each month to cover a problem.' We all know how difficult that is," Tallian said. "That's why we have insurance. It's the concept of pooled risk."
Many of the specific details of the program still would need to be worked out by the state insurance department, which would have until mid-2020 to launch the program either itself or through a private vendor, according to the legislation.
Ruckelshaus said he supports the plan because "as a pro-life Republican" it aligns perfectly with his values.
"This is a pro-family piece of legislation that really could help a lot of families out, and it could have helped my family out," he said.
Ambre Marr, state legislative director at AARP, said as Indiana's population ages in coming years, the need for workers to take time off to care for an ailing relative will increase, and everyone will be better off if those workers are able to maintain their incomes.
"The reality is that this issue is something that our state can no longer ignore," Marr said.
"From health care to economic development, this issue is one that connects to others that are dealt with at the Statehouse every session."
Business groups, including the Indiana Chamber of Commerce, National Federation of Independent Business and the Indiana Manufacturers Association, said they oppose the idea, because they fear participation ultimately may be mandatory for Hoosier companies.
State Sens. Chip Perfect, R-Lawrenceburg, and Victoria Spartz, R-Noblesville, also said that if there were a genuine need for the program, then the private insurance market already would be offering it.
The Senate Pensions and Labor Committee is expected to consider amendments to Tallian's proposal in early February and then vote on whether to advance it to the full Senate.