Sen. Todd Young defends vote against federal infrastructure plan, vows to help Indiana localities get their share of the money

“The two were linked together by (House Speaker) Nancy Pelosi,” Young said. “And if I ended up enabling the passage of a human infrastructure bill, the people of Indiana would be really upset with me.”

That second measure, also known as the Build Back Better Framework, still is being negotiated in the Democratic-controlled Congress.

It’s likely to squeak through the House by the end of the year, but faces an uncertain fate in the equally divided Senate where two Democrats have objected to its $1.75 trillion price tag.

The latest version of the proposal includes continuation of the $300 per child monthly federal income tax credit, federal assistance for child care expenses, more post-high school education and job training opportunities, expanded Medicare and Medicaid benefits, and incentives to speed the transition to clean energy, among other provisions.

Young said he’s confident “the people of Indiana won’t support” those programs, and he especially objects to the child tax credit not being linked to a requirement that the child’s parents be working to claim the credit.

“It effectively creates a universal basic income and will forever incentivize people to stay out of the labor market, which will be most injurious to people of modest means,” Young said.