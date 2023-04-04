VALPARAISO — In a visit to Valparaiso University, U.S. Sen. Todd Young boasted about the recent passage of the CHIPS and Science Act and spoke about how Valparaiso University and Northwest Indiana can take advantage of the legislation.

Young was an author of the bill and one of 17 Senate Republicans who crossed party lines to vote for the it. It includes a major investment in the country's semiconductor, technology, manufacturing, science and energy industries.

Part of that includes the Tech Hubs program, which designates certain regions for $10 billion in federal investment through 2027. Much of Wednesday's visit centered on how Northwest Indiana might secure that distinction.

Young took a tour around part of campus where biomechanical engineering students and professors showed him a high-tech prosthetic arm, systems that detect and simulate internal muscle and tendon characteristics and vials of nano particles. Then Young was brought into a solar furnace that Valpo professors hope will help them solve many of the issues holding solar energy back, including long-term energy storage and the large amount of space needed.

After the visit, Young raved about what he saw. It's the type of research that he hopes the CHIPS and Science Act will encourage. In remarks after the tour, Young touted the legislation's investments in emerging industries, such as artificial intelligence, synthetic biology and semiconductors.

"These are areas of science that will help the United States, if we can master them, stay up front and win the race for competitiveness," he said. "Most of that research will occur through our Department of Energy labs and through universities like this."

Young explained that this research, in turn, drives industry.

"Then you have a sort of flywheel effect that occurs outside the perimeter of universities themselves," he said. "Which you've seen happen in some areas, most notably Silicon Valley, the Research Triangle in Boston, and Austin. The Midwest hasn't received the same weight of support from the government either as a customer or as an investor, but we make things and we make things very well. And increasingly, we're making higher value-added things, and so I see an opportunity."

Young was asked what he thinks Northwest Indiana can do to position itself as a front-runner to become a tech hub. The first and most important thing, he said, is building a strong education system.

"Listen, if you can get K-12 right, you'll be in the top 1% of the country. "A lot of people give up on K-12 because it's so hard, but if you can be marginally better than whomever you might perceive your competitors to be, you're way ahead of the game. You'll be like a national example."

He also said the Region should maximize the interaction between the needs of the private sector and the workforce curriculum at universities and community colleges.

"Make sure that communication is really, really strong," he said. "So that your curriculum is defined by the needs of your regional workforce."

Lastly, "be a squeaky wheel."

"This is your government," he said. "So go tell people exactly what you need with the self-confidence that you're no lesser than Indianapolis or Chicago. You got the Region swagger, right?"

In addition to giving the country and the chosen tech hubs a leg up economically, this investment will create lots of jobs.

"If you get a federal tech hub designation in Indiana for an advanced manufacturing sort of concept, you will have every venture capitalist in America who's interested in that area of advanced manufacturing flying to the designated area," he said. "And to me, that's the sizzle here. It's the opportunity to crowd in the private investment moving forward."

Young said Ivy Tech Community College and the Indiana University and Purdue University systems also could "play an instrumental role" in the investment coming from the CHIPS and Science Act.

Valpo President José Padilla said a U.S. senator visiting campus "means so much" to them.

"We need federal policymakers to come see what we're doing here on the ground," he said. "This is super, because of course they can't create policies in a vacuum. There has to be some context. Hopefully, they come here and see that context.

"I hope he realizes that Valparaiso University can be a player, can be a contributor to Northwest Indiana as well as the rest of the state of Indiana."

PHOTOS: Sen. Todd Young visits Valparaiso University