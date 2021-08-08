Sen. Todd Young will vote 'no' on federal infrastructure package he previously supported

U.S. Sen. Todd Young, R-Ind., will be able to say on the campaign trail next year he voted for the $1.2 trillion bipartisan Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act — before he voted against it.
The Hoosier senator announced Sunday that despite backing the transformative legislation in multiple Senate test votes, Young intends this week to vote "no" on the plan that, if enacted into law, would bring Indiana $6.6 billion in additional highway funding, and hundreds of millions more for bridges, public transportation, water systems, and broadband internet access.
Young said while he believes the United States needs new funding to repair "our crumbling roads and bridges," and to support targeted investments in "broadband, ports and airports," he's not convinced the current legislation is "fiscally responsible."
"Having reviewed the Congressional Budget Office's (CBO) estimated fiscal impact of this legislation as currently constructed, and frankly still not being comfortable with a number of the Democratic priorities contained in this version, I will vote 'no,'" Young said.
A CBO report released Thursday suggests the $550 billion in new infrastructure spending, paired with $450 billion in infrastructure spending already approved, could add $256 billion to the federal deficit over 10 years, or $25.6 billion a year.
Records show since Young began representing Indiana in the Senate in 2017 the national debt has grown by $8.4 trillion, due to unbalanced federal budgets Young supported during the administration of Republican former President Donald Trump, who recently called the pending infrastructure plan "a disgrace" and threatened to field primary opponents against Republicans supporting it.
Young also voted in 2017 for the federal government to give up $1.8 trillion in tax revenue over a 10-year period through the Trump tax cuts, or $180 billion a year in federal revenue — just 14% of which would cover the unfunded cost of the infrastructure package.
The senator additionally said he takes issue with the forthcoming Democratic budget proposal that's expected to include more infrastructure spending, permanently expand the child tax credit, add hearing, dental and vision coverage to Medicare, along with other federal policy and tax changes.
"Whether it is infrastructure or the Democrats' reckless budget, we can't afford to continue to grow the national debt at this pace, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic," Young said.
If the infrastructure legislation is approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate, it next will go to the Democratic-controlled House for further review and likely additional changes, which then must be endorsed by the Senate before the plan can advance to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.
Young said despite voting "no" on the Senate version of the plan, he'll keep working with his colleagues "to improve this bill in hopes that the final product will be one I can support."
Indiana's other senator, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., similarly has vowed to oppose the infrastructure legislation due to its impact on the national debt, even though the debt already has increased nearly $6 trillion in the 2 1/2 years Braun has served in the Senate.