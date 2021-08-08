Sen. Todd Young will vote 'no' on federal infrastructure package he previously supported

Young also voted in 2017 for the federal government to give up $1.8 trillion in tax revenue over a 10-year period through the Trump tax cuts, or $180 billion a year in federal revenue — just 14% of which would cover the unfunded cost of the infrastructure package.

The senator additionally said he takes issue with the forthcoming Democratic budget proposal that's expected to include more infrastructure spending, permanently expand the child tax credit, add hearing, dental and vision coverage to Medicare, along with other federal policy and tax changes.

"Whether it is infrastructure or the Democrats' reckless budget, we can't afford to continue to grow the national debt at this pace, particularly as our economy recovers from the pandemic," Young said.

If the infrastructure legislation is approved by the Democratic-controlled Senate, it next will go to the Democratic-controlled House for further review and likely additional changes, which then must be endorsed by the Senate before the plan can advance to Democratic President Joe Biden to be signed into law.

Young said despite voting "no" on the Senate version of the plan, he'll keep working with his colleagues "to improve this bill in hopes that the final product will be one I can support."

Indiana's other senator, U.S. Sen. Mike Braun, R-Ind., similarly has vowed to oppose the infrastructure legislation due to its impact on the national debt, even though the debt already has increased nearly $6 trillion in the 2 1/2 years Braun has served in the Senate.

