Senate advances COVID-19 lawsuit liability shield to the governor

The Indiana Senate advanced to Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday a broad legal liability shield protecting Indiana businesses, health care providers, nursing homes and other entities from most lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

Senate Enrolled Act 1 is the second legislative proposal of the 2021 General Assembly to win approval by both Republican-controlled chambers and head to the Republican governor, who has vowed to sign it into law.

The final vote saw 38 Republican senators consent to several minor tweaks made to the proposal last week by the House. Seven Democratic senators continued to oppose the measure.

It passed the House 72-21 on Thursday.

The legislation, which takes effect immediately upon receiving the governor's approval, provides civil tort immunity against legal claims alleging an entity was responsible for a person being exposed to or contracting COVID-19, as well as immunity for services or treatments provided in response to COVID-19.

In addition, the makers of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 medication, COVID-19 tests and cleaning supplies would not be responsible for any harm caused by the product's design, manufacture, labeling, sale, distribution or donation.