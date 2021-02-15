Senate advances COVID-19 lawsuit liability shield to the governor

The Indiana Senate advanced to Gov. Eric Holcomb Monday a broad legal liability shield protecting Indiana businesses, health care providers, nursing homes and other entities from most lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
Senate Enrolled Act 1 is the second legislative proposal of the 2021 General Assembly to win approval by both Republican-controlled chambers and head to the Republican governor, who has vowed to sign it into law.
The final vote saw 38 Republican senators consent to several minor tweaks made to the proposal last week by the House. Seven Democratic senators continued to oppose the measure.
It passed the House 72-21 on Thursday.
The legislation, which takes effect immediately upon receiving the governor's approval, provides civil tort immunity against legal claims alleging an entity was responsible for a person being exposed to or contracting COVID-19, as well as immunity for services or treatments provided in response to COVID-19.
In addition, the makers of personal protective equipment, COVID-19 medication, COVID-19 tests and cleaning supplies would not be responsible for any harm caused by the product's design, manufacture, labeling, sale, distribution or donation.
The liability shield does not apply in cases where an act or omission constitutes gross negligence or willful or wanton misconduct, including fraud, as proven by clear and convincing evidence, according to the proposal.
Nursing homes also are not absolved of their duty to care for patients notwithstanding any actions taken in response to COVID-19.
The legislation specifies the liability shield applies to any legal cause of action accruing between March 1, 2020, and Dec. 31, 2024.