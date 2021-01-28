Senate approves broad COVID-19 liability shield for Indiana businesses

Most Hoosier lawmakers agree Indiana businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, health care providers, nursing homes and governmental entities generally should not be subject to lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.
The Indiana Senate voted 40 to 8 Thursday to approve broad civil liability protections, including a prohibition on class-action lawsuits, against legal claims filed by individuals who say they were exposed to the coronavirus at a business or any organized event or activity.
The protections in Senate Bill 1 also apply to manufacturers of personal protective equipment as well as hospitals that delayed or rescheduled medical procedures due to COVID-19 restrictions or supply shortages.
However, instances of gross negligence or wanton misconduct that led to COVID-19 deaths or infections still would be eligible for legal action.
"Senate Bill 1 acts as a precautionary measure to help protect Hoosiers and stimulate the safe reopening of our economy," said state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, the sponsor.
"Indiana businesses, organizations and individuals have all made sacrifices during the pandemic for the good of our state and they should not have to operate in fear of a COVID-19 lawsuit."
State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, joined all Democrats in voting against the legislation that's retroactive to March 1, 2020.
While Melton agreed local businesses deserve protection from fraudulent lawsuits, he said the measure is so broad that individuals with legitimate claims, particularly relating to COVID-19 deaths or infections at long-term care facilities, could be blocked from seeking redress in the courts.
"When considering legislation like this, we have to make sure that we do not unintentionally cause harm in our efforts to help," Melton said.
"Senate Bill 1 has too much potential to deny legal rights to Hoosiers who endured harm from COVID-19 due to legitimate neglect by a business or facility."
The Republican-controlled House is poised Monday to approve a similar lawsuit liability shield for Hoosier businesses and other entities.
The two chambers then will exchange proposals and work to craft a compromise measure to advance to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb, who has pledged to sign it into law.
The Indiana Chamber of Commerce is asking Hoosier lawmakers to enact legal liability protections for businesses in connection with claims relating to COVID-19 infections or the spread of the coronavirus.
State Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, speaking behind a barrier in the Senate chamber to minimize the spread of COVID-19, urges senators Thursday to support his legislation providing legal immunity to businesses and other organizations for coronavirus-related lawsuits. Senate Bill 1 was approved 40-8 and now goes to the House.