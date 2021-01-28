Senate approves broad COVID-19 liability shield for Indiana businesses

Most Hoosier lawmakers agree Indiana businesses, nonprofit organizations, schools, health care providers, nursing homes and governmental entities generally should not be subject to lawsuits stemming from the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Indiana Senate voted 40 to 8 Thursday to approve broad civil liability protections, including a prohibition on class-action lawsuits, against legal claims filed by individuals who say they were exposed to the coronavirus at a business or any organized event or activity.

The protections in Senate Bill 1 also apply to manufacturers of personal protective equipment as well as hospitals that delayed or rescheduled medical procedures due to COVID-19 restrictions or supply shortages.

However, instances of gross negligence or wanton misconduct that led to COVID-19 deaths or infections still would be eligible for legal action.

"Senate Bill 1 acts as a precautionary measure to help protect Hoosiers and stimulate the safe reopening of our economy," said state Sen. Mark Messmer, R-Jasper, the sponsor.