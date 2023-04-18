Indiana's biennial budget battle is about to begin in earnest.

The Republican-controlled Senate voted 40-10 Tuesday to approve its vision for spending some $43.3 billion in state resources over the next two years — setting up an end-of-session showdown with the Republican-controlled House and Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb.

The parameters of the budget clash will be determined Wednesday when the State Budget Committee gets an updated forecast of Indiana's anticipated tax revenue for the next 26 months.

If the number is higher than the December 2022 forecast, then the final budget negotiations likely will proceed smoothly because there will be more than enough money to go around for the priority projects of each chamber and the governor.

However, if the state's finance experts foresee an economic recession shrinking state revenue during the July 1, 2023-June 30, 2025 budget period, then the negotiations may become heated as lawmakers and leaders compete for limited resources.

Ultimately, House Bill 1001 must be approved with identical language by the House and Senate prior to the General Assembly's April 29 statutory adjournment deadline to go to the governor to be signed into law.

Education funding is poised to be a key sticking point in the negotiations even though the Senate and the House each allocated about half of the state's General Fund spending for elementary, middle and high school education (K-12).

For example, the Senate spending plan calls for a $1.1 billion total increase to student tuition support, compared to the $1.6 billion proposed by the House.

The Senate budget also deletes a House-approved expansion of private school voucher eligibility, fully implements the governor’s call to eliminate student textbook fees, and gives charter schools access to local property tax revenue for the first time in state history.

Other education-related provisions in the Senate budget include $240 million more for special education over the two-year period, $100 million for learning-loss recovery, a $95 million complexity funding increase for schools with students from low-income families, nearly $25 million a year for school safety grants, and additional money for early childhood education and literacy programs.

Indiana colleges and universities will see a 4% state funding boost in the 2024 budget year, and 6% in 2025, along with money to cash-fund each institution’s top capital project, and nearly $24 million more for student financial assistance.

State Sen. Ryan Mishler, R-Mishawaka, chairman of the Senate Appropriations Committee, said the Senate had to be less generous with education funding hikes to cover the $2 billion biennial increase in the state’s share of health care costs for the 1 in 3 Hoosiers covered by Medicaid.

"My biggest fear is how fast Medicaid is growing," Mishler said. "If we're not careful, it will take away from K-12."

Other major spending items in the Senate budget include $1 billion to reduce state pension liabilities; $750 million to the Indiana Economic Development Corp. to attract businesses; $500 million for quality-of-place grants to localities through the READI, or Collaborative Communities, program; a 12% average pay raise for all state employees; and $30 million for the governor's Next Level Trails.

Northwest Indiana is in line to receive $800 million, on top of $400 million previously appropriated, for the reconstruction of Westville Correctional Facility in LaPorte County; $12 million for a new Indiana Department of Transportation salt building in Gary; $5 million for upgrades at the Northwest Indiana Law Enforcement Academy in Hobart; access to $26 million in statewide airport improvement grants; and $1 million for a study of Lake Michigan beach erosion.

A provision successfully added to the budget Monday by state Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, permits courts in LaPorte, Marshall and Starke counties to provide attorneys at no cost to unrepresented family caregivers in child in need of services (CHINS) cases in the hope of preventing a tragedy similar to the October 2021 death of Judah Morgan, a 4-year-old in LaPorte County.

The Senate budget also authorizes an additional penny-a-gallon increase in Indiana’s 33-cents-a-gallon gasoline tax in 2025, as well as on July 1, 2023 and 2024, and does not follow the House in speeding up the conditional income tax cuts lawmakers enacted in 2022.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the top Democrat on the Senate Appropriations Committee, said even though he considers the Senate spending plan "a vast improvement" to the House budget, he still has concerns that led him to join the 10 senators voting "no."

"It doesn't fully fund the recommendations from the Behavioral Health Commission (Senate Bill 1) or the Governor’s Commission on Public Health (Senate Bill 4)," Melton said. "The improvements in the school funding formula are completely eroded by the property tax-sharing language. This is a new concept that hasn’t been vetted and sets a bad precedent, and I could not support it."

State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago, likewise said he cannot in good conscience support the budget absent major changes in the days ahead.

"Unless this budget improves to provide adequate support for critical items like education, public health, the 13th check (for retirees), and increased tax credits for teachers buying their own supplies — which we can more than afford — I will not be able to support House Bill 1001," Randolph said.

