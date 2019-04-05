INDIANAPOLIS — A House-approved proposal giving the town of Griffith an extra year to join either North or St. John townships could advance next week through the Senate.
On Thursday, the Senate Local Government Committee voted 8-0 to forward House Bill 1177 to the full chamber, with a recommendation that it become law.
The plan gives Griffith two years, until November 2020, to transfer townships, instead of the one-year requirement in current law.
Griffith citizens last year voted to secede from Calumet Township, due in part to the township's highest-in-the-state poor relief property tax rate.
But, so far, both North and St. John townships have shown little interest in absorbing Griffith.