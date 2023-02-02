The Indiana Senate wants the executive and legislative branches of Lake County government to continue operating as they have for at least the past four decades.

It unanimously approved Senate Bill 154 on Thursday to keep the county's purchasing and data processing agencies under control of the three-member board of commissioners instead of transferring management to the seven-member county council.

In 2020, the council enacted an ordinance over the commissioners' veto taking the two agencies from the commissioners as provided by a never-implemented 1981 state law authorizing the transfer.

Subsequent litigation filed by the commissioners in the Lake Superior Court and the Indiana Court of Appeals seeking to halt the transfer was decided in favor of the council, records show.

However, Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, a former county council member, believes that it's inappropriate for the county's legislative body to be in charge of appropriating money to county agencies and contracting to spend that money.

He said purchasing is a task that properly belongs to the county executive: "For good government, this is where it needs to be. It's the checks and balances we need to have."

The 47-0 Senate vote advances the measure to the House for a final decision in coming weeks on sending the proposal to Republican Gov. Eric Holcomb to be signed into law.

The legislation is co-sponsored by Sens. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores, and Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago; and Reps. Hal Slager, R-Schererville, and Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point, among others.

The Lake County purchasing dispute originated in part with the council objecting to the commissioners repeatedly declining to award contracts for costly law enforcement equipment requested by Sheriff Oscar Martinez Jr., including a nearly $800,000 Lake Michigan patrol boat, even though the council appropriated money for the purchases.

Meet the 2023 Northwest Indiana legislative delegation State Rep. Carolyn Jackson, D-Hammond State Rep. Earl Harris Jr., D-East Chicago State Rep. Ragen Hatcher, D-Gary State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso State Rep. Pat Boy, D-Michigan City State Rep. Chuck Moseley, D-Portage State Rep. Mike Aylesworth, R-Hebron State Rep. Mike Andrade, D-Munster State Rep. Vernon Smith, D-Gary State Rep. Hal Slager, R-Schererville State Rep. Kendell Culp, R-Rensselaer State Rep. Julie Olthoff, R-Crown Point State Rep. Jim Pressel, R-Rolling Prairie State Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland State Sen. Lonnie Randolph, D-East Chicago State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary State Sen. Rodney Pol Jr., D-Chesterton State Sen. Ed Charbonneau, R-Valparaiso State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell State Sen. Mike Bohacek, R-Michiana Shores