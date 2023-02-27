Every Lake County community, not just Gary, may have a shot at becoming home to the county's long-sought convention center — if it ever is built.

The Indiana Senate revised Senate Bill 434 Monday by removing a requirement the proposed convention center only be located near the Hard Rock Casino Northern Indiana, which is adjacent to Interstate 80/94 at Burr Street in Gary.

Instead, the legislation now permits the convention center to be placed anywhere in the county, and creates an extensive approval process for determining where it goes.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, proposed the change that subsequently was adopted by the Republican-controlled Senate on an unrecorded voice vote.

Niemeyer said he and state Sen. Dan Dernulc, R-Highland, know many Lake County communities previously have expressed interest in hosting a Lake County convention center, and a competitive, transparent selection process is the best way to decide its location, rather than the state simply dictating it go to Gary.

"This very well could be the site (in Gary)," Niemeyer said. "But it has not been dialogued how it needs to be dialogued."

Under the amended proposal, prospective convention center hosts would pitch the benefits of their community to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority, which will designate a winning plan for approval by the seven-member Lake County Council.

The locally endorsed convention center plan then would require an additional sign-off from the State Budget Committee — comprised of two state senators, two state representatives and the governor's budget director — before any dedicated dollars could be spent.

Niemeyer believes a Lake County convention center will be better supported if leaders in every interested municipality, as well as county government, work together to decide where it should go.

State Sen. Eddie Melton, D-Gary, the sponsor of the legislation and a candidate for Gary mayor, deemed the change "a reasonable solution on how to move this forward," and said he's eager for the Senate to vote Tuesday to advance the proposal to the House.

The plan still authorizes the RDA to support a new Metro Center transportation hub in downtown Gary, demolition of blighted property in the Steel City, and enhanced public safety services in Gary, in addition to the convention center.

To fund the programs, the legislation requires the state put in up to $10 million a year from the $18 million a year the Hard Rock Casino is due to begin paying Indiana starting July 1, 2025, when a tax break linked to the development of the land-based casino expires.

The measure also mandates the state share be "matched locally on a dollar for dollar basis," without specifying how or who should pay.

Finally, it authorizes the Lake County Council to to increase to 10% the innkeepers tax paid by hotel guests staying in the county that's stood at 5% since 1993.

Half the extra tax would be earmarked for the convention center and Gary programs, while the other half would be distributed to the various entities already specified in law for innkeeper tax receipts.

