Senate leader kills proposal to eliminate handgun carry licensing in Indiana

The leader of the Indiana Senate has shot down a House-approved proposal that would have allowed Hoosiers 18 and older to carry handguns in public without being required to obtain a state license.
Senate President Rod Bray, R-Martinsville, said House Bill 1369 will not get a committee hearing in the Republican-controlled Senate prior to Thursday’s deadline, in effect killing the measure for the year — absent some extraordinary legislative maneuvering or deal-making ahead of the General Assembly’s planned April 22 adjournment.
Bray explained on his Facebook page that he agrees with opponents of the measure, including the Indiana State Police, the Indiana Prosecuting Attorneys Council, and the Indiana Association of Chiefs of Police, among others, the proposal “has some major flaws” and should not become law.
Specifically, Bray said he concurs with the Hoosier Gun Rights organization that the requirement in the legislation for Indiana to create a database of individuals barred from possessing a gun due to a felony or domestic violence conviction, dishonorable military discharge, or history of mental illness is a “poison pill,” since data restrictions and privacy concerns inevitably will prevent such a database from being created.
Bray said eliminating the handgun license without creating the database means Indiana police officers will have no easy way of knowing whether a person they encounter on the street with a gun is legally permitted to be carrying the weapon.
“Law enforcement believes being able to access this information in the middle of the night during a traffic stop is important and thus, so do I,” Bray said.
“The bottom line is law enforcement's ability to determine who is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon is important and this bill does not achieve that,” Bray said.
Supporters of the plan in the Republican-controlled House said the needs of law enforcement should not trump what they claim is a federal and state constitutional right for Hoosiers to keep and bear arms in public without the police background check, fingerprinting and fees currently required by Indiana statutes.
“We’re talking about the lawful person who has to jump through significant hoops where permits are not available in a few days; it’s more like months,” said state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the sponsor.
Bray said in lieu of making Indiana the 20th state with so-called “constitutional carry,” the Senate will advance legislation this year eliminating the $75 fee associated with a lifetime handgun carry license. The fee for a five-year license already was eliminated several years ago.
Revenue from handgun license fees is used in part to administer the licensing program as well as to support local law enforcement training.
“We have no intention of taking those training dollars from law enforcement, so we will replace that revenue in the budget,” Bray said.
Senators also are poised in coming days to adopt Senate Resolution 39 declaring the Indiana Senate opposes “any punitive taxes, fines, confiscations, restrictions, or prohibitions concerning lawful firearms, accessories or ammunition,” including limits on magazine or ammunition capacity.
The resolution also broadly declares, “It is the policy of the Indiana Senate that Indiana will not comply with or assist in any attempts, state or local, or foreign or domestic, to restrict the constitutional rights of Hoosiers.”
Critics of Bray’s position said the Senate simply should take out the portions of the proposal it doesn’t like and continue to advance the underlying principle of eliminating Indiana’s handgun carry license requirement.
“House Bill 1369 passed in the House by a vote of 65-31 and has 21 co-sponsors in the Senate — where it only takes 26 votes to pass on the floor,” said Guy Relford, CEO of The 2A Project, a gun rights organization. “Clearly, these events demonstrate the need for new Republican leadership in the Senate.”