Senate leader kills proposal to eliminate handgun carry licensing in Indiana

“Law enforcement believes being able to access this information in the middle of the night during a traffic stop is important and thus, so do I,” Bray said.

“The bottom line is law enforcement's ability to determine who is prohibited from carrying a concealed weapon is important and this bill does not achieve that,” Bray said.

Supporters of the plan in the Republican-controlled House said the needs of law enforcement should not trump what they claim is a federal and state constitutional right for Hoosiers to keep and bear arms in public without the police background check, fingerprinting and fees currently required by Indiana statutes.

“We’re talking about the lawful person who has to jump through significant hoops where permits are not available in a few days; it’s more like months,” said state Rep. Ben Smaltz, R-Auburn, the sponsor.

Bray said in lieu of making Indiana the 20th state with so-called “constitutional carry,” the Senate will advance legislation this year eliminating the $75 fee associated with a lifetime handgun carry license. The fee for a five-year license already was eliminated several years ago.