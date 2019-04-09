INDIANAPOLIS — State lawmakers are doing everything they believe needs to be done to please the federal officials in charge of deciding whether to award up to $440 million in federal funds to construct the South Shore Line's West Lake Corridor.
On Monday, the Indiana Senate voted 48 to 0 to advance legislation that would further guarantee on-time payment from Region communities that have pledged a portion of their economic development income tax revenue to the local share of the project.
House Bill 1473 legalizes and validates every South Shore payment pledge made by Lake County and 15 of its municipalities, and explicitly lists each contribution amount in state law — preventing any subsequent change absent action by the General Assembly.
In addition, the measure requires the state auditor to withhold those payments prior to the distribution of income tax revenue to local communities, and to send the money directly to the Northwest Indiana Regional Development Authority to fund the rail project.
State Rep. Ed Soliday, R-Valparaiso, described the legislation as a "belt-and-suspenders" approach to show federal officials that when bonds are issued for the West Lake expansion that the local money will be there to repay its share of the debt.
"We've already locked that money up. Now they're saying you need to lock it up tighter," Soliday said. "Basically, we've done three bills to conform to their wishes."
"It's locked up."
The Senate-approved legislation now returns to the House to see if state representatives consent to the measure, or if a conference committee is needed to develop a compromise proposal that must be re-approved by both chambers to go to the governor.
It initially appeared that the Senate plan had provoked an uproar among local leaders after the state auditor intercept language was added, with little prior notice, by the Senate Committee on Tax and Fiscal Policy.
However, state Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, managed to smooth the ruffled feathers with an additional amendment requiring Lake County and the contributing municipalities to be repaid, with interest, if the West Lake project fails to come to fruition.
State Sen. Randy Head, R-Logansport, the sponsor, acknowledged that the local notification process might not have been ideal.
"My understanding is that has been done, and all are in favor," Head said. "I think the proper respect has been paid and we've got the bill in the right form."
The $764 million rail project would run nine miles from Hammond to Dyer to better connect Region residents with high-paying Chicago jobs.