Senate not going along with House proposal to cap spending on public notice advertisements

INDIANAPOLIS — A House-approved proposal limiting government transparency by barring localities from ever spending more than $250 on a public notice advertisement is being removed from Senate Bill 535.
State Sen. Phil Boots, R-Crawfordsville, during a conference committee hearing Thursday, said the public notice restriction fails to satisfy the Senate's requirement that House amendments to its legislation be sufficiently related to the underlying provisions.
Boots explained that the section capping public notice spending is not germane to his plan to narrow the ability of cities and towns to regulate conduct or property use outside their municipal boundaries.
As a result, the conference committee report being prepared for the House and Senate to vote on next week will not include the public notice advertising restriction, Boots said.
State Rep. Wendy McNamara, R-Evansville, spearheaded the House effort to prohibit local governments from spending more than $250 on any public notice advertisement in a newspaper, regardless of the actual cost of the ad or the paper's usual rates.
Under the plan, if the cost of a public notice ad exceeded $250, the local government instead could post the ad text on its website to satisfy the budget, contracting, purchasing and other government transparency requirements in state law.
The amendment to Boots' legislation was filed after the Senate Local Government Committee last month defeated McNamara's House Bill 1212, which would have eliminated mandatory newspaper publication of sheriff's foreclosure sale notices.
However, Boots' decision to scrap McNamara's latest proposed limit on public notice advertising is not necessarily the end of the issue.
Because the public notice spending cap, and the sheriff's sale publication ban, both passed the House, they remain eligible for insertion into other legislation, if germane to the underlying subject and accepted by lawmakers, until the Legislature adjourns for the year on or before April 29.