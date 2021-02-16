Senate OKs additional alcohol sales permits for Cedar Lake

A second Lake County locality is on track to win state legislative approval for additional alcohol sales permits intended to help fuel a community redevelopment plan.

The Indiana Senate voted 46-0 Tuesday to redefine a municipal riverfront redevelopment project to also include any municipality whose boundaries contain a lake at least 750 acres in size.

If Senate Bill 280 becomes law, that redefinition would allow Cedar Lake an unlimited number of alcohol sales permits for restaurants located in close proximity to the lake.

State Sen. Rick Niemeyer, R-Lowell, the sponsor, told his fellow senators that Cedar Lake officials have an aggressive plan to improve retail and dining along the lake, and the alcohol sales permits will help attract entrepreneurs interested in opening restaurants on the lake.

"We did the same kind of stuff in Lake County in the Whiting area, up there along the lakefront on Lake Michigan, and it did some things for them," Niemeyer said. "That's kind of what this bill does. It will help (Cedar Lake) in their development area."